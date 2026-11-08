Morrisons Releases Goldilocks Advert Amid John Lewis Controversy

Morrisons unveils its festive campaign reimagining Goldilocks, entering the holiday marketing battle following intense public backlash against John Lewis's latest Christmas advertisement.

Supermarket chain Morrisons has officially launched its annual Christmas advertisement, joining a highly competitive field of retailers vying for consumer attention during the holiday season. The new commercial reimagines the classic fairytale of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, depicting a chaotic domestic scenario where the bear family rushes to prepare for unexpected guests. This release positions Morrisons directly against competitors like John Lewis, who recently faced significant public criticism for their own festive messaging.

Plot Details and Narrative Structure

The Morrisons advertisement centers on Mummy and Daddy Bear, who receive a last-minute text message from their son, Baby Bear. The message simply reads 'Home for Xmas! Bringing someone xx,' prompting immediate panic as the couple realizes they are unprepared for the holiday gathering. While Mummy Bear attempts to decorate the Christmas tree with frantic energy, she is shown scratching her back on the branches in a moment of stressed relief.

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Meanwhile, Daddy Bear races to the local Morrisons store to secure the necessary groceries. The film depicts him struggling to free his supermarket trolley from a tight queue and dropping to all fours to admire the offerings at the deli counter. His frantic shopping trip highlights the stress of last-minute festive preparations while showcasing the store's fresh food range.

The narrative concludes when Baby Bear arrives at the family home accompanied by his new girlfriend, portrayed as Goldilocks. Rather than being scared away by the chaos, the bear family welcomes her to the dinner table. Goldilocks comments that the meal is 'a bit too hot for me,' a direct reference to the traditional fairytale, bringing the humorous retelling to a warm and inclusive close.

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Beverley Lumb on Inclusive Holiday Values

Beverley Lumb, the marketing and advertising director at Morrisons, emphasized that the campaign is designed to resonate with diverse family traditions. She stated that everyone holds their own definition of what makes Christmas 'just right,' and the film aims to reflect that individuality. The retailer prides itself on providing honest value and ensuring that every item on the festive table is crafted with care.

Lumb noted that Christmas comes in various shapes and sizes, and the advertisement seeks to capture the magic of gatherings regardless of their scale or complexity. By focusing on the universal experience of hosting unexpected guests and scrambling to prepare, the brand aims to connect with consumers on a personal level. The message underscores the importance of thoughtfulness and quality in festive fare for all gatherings around the table.

John Lewis Campaign Under Scrutiny

The release of Morrisons' film comes shortly after John Lewis faced a backlash for its Christmas advertisement, titled 'Gloria and Pickles.' The three-minute film features Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a wealthy grandmother named Gloria who struggles to connect with her grandchildren, Freddie and Maggie. The children show little interest in her treasured childhood toy dog, voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse, leading Gloria to consider giving them cash instead.

The toy dog comes to life and persuades Gloria to make a genuine effort, resulting in a transformation of her home office into a 'Gran Cave' complete with disco balls and music. However, many viewers criticized the portrayal of the grandchildren, arguing that their behavior was spoiled and ungrateful. Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies stated that such behavior would result in zero presents, while location expert Kirstie Allsopp expressed dislike for the children's refusal to hug their grandmother.

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Corporate Responses and Market Impact

John Lewis defended its creative choices, insisting that the advert celebrates the 'true spirit of Christmas.' A spokesperson explained that gifting across generations can be difficult, and the film encourages viewers to back their instincts and choose personal gifts over safe monetary ones. Supporters of the campaign argued that Gloria's wealth was central to the message that holiday spirit should rely on time and thought rather than material things.

Despite the defense, the controversy has heightened the visibility of festive marketing campaigns across the UK retail sector. Morrisons' decision to launch a lighthearted, family-focused advert positions it as a more accessible alternative in the eyes of some consumers. The competitive landscape for the best Christmas advertisement of the year has become increasingly polarized, with brands testing the emotional boundaries of their audiences.