Morrisons Launches Goldilocks Christmas Ad Amid Retailer Marketing War

Morrisons debuts a Goldilocks-themed festive campaign as retailers compete for holiday attention, following John Lewis controversy. See the details.

Supermarket chain Morrisons has entered the fiercely competitive holiday advertising season with a whimsical reimagining of the classic fairy tale Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The new campaign arrives as Christmas Day approaches, aiming to capture consumer attention through humor and family-centric storytelling rather than high-stakes emotional drama. This strategic move places Morrisons directly in conversation with major retail competitors who are also launching significant festive content this year.

Morrisons Holiday Spot Features Bear Family

The commercial narrative centers on a chaotic domestic scene where Mummy and Daddy Bear scramble to prepare for a holiday dinner after receiving a surprising text message from Baby Bear. The message simply reads 'Home for Xmas! Bringing someone xx,' which immediately triggers a frenzy of activity within the household. Daddy Bear rushes to the local Morrisons branch to secure essential groceries, where he is depicted struggling to free a shopping trolley from a crowded aisle and admiring the offerings at the deli counter on all fours. Meanwhile, Mummy Bear attempts to maintain festive decorum while decorating the Christmas tree, a task that becomes slightly humorous when she takes a moment to scratch her back on the branches.

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The plot takes a turn when Baby Bear arrives with his new girlfriend, whom the ad identifies as Goldilocks. Rather than reacting with the alarm typical of the original story, the Bear family welcomes their guest to the dinner table. In a subtle nod to the 19th-century tale, Goldilocks comments that the meal is 'a bit too hot for me,' signaling a warm and inclusive holiday atmosphere. This approach contrasts sharply with the tension often found in other recent holiday commercials.

Beverley Lumb Highlights Honest Value

Beverley Lumb, the marketing and advertising director at Morrisons, emphasized the brand's commitment to relatable storytelling in the new campaign. She stated that everyone has unique ideas of what makes Christmas 'just right' and that family traditions vary widely. Lumb noted that the retailer prides itself on delivering 'good, honest value' and ensuring that every piece of festive fare is crafted with care. The goal is to resonate with shoppers who prioritize quality and thoughtfulness over excessive spending.

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The advertisement avoids complex plot twists or moral lessons, focusing instead on the universal experience of last-minute holiday preparation. By using animated animals and a well-known fairy tale, Morrisons aims to create a lighthearted brand association that feels accessible to a broad audience. The campaign suggests that holiday magic comes from gathering around the table with quality food, rather than from expensive gifts or perfect timing.

John Lewis Ad Sparks Public Debate

The Morrisons launch follows a period of significant controversy surrounding the Christmas advertising campaign from department store John Lewis. Their three-minute film, titled 'Gloria and Pickles,' stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas as a wealthy grandmother named Gloria who struggles to connect with her grandchildren, Freddie and Maggie. The children arrive at her London home with little interest in her treasured childhood toy dog, voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse. When they show disinterest, Gloria prepares to give them cash instead, a decision that prompts the wooden dog to spring to life and persuade her to try harder.

The film concludes with Gloria transforming her home office into a 'Gran Cave' complete with disco balls and music, eventually earning an affectionate hug from the children. However, the campaign faced immediate backlash from numerous public figures who criticized the behavior of the grandchildren. Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies remarked that if her own children acted that way, they would receive zero presents. Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp also expressed dissatisfaction, stating that not giving a grandmother a hug was a poor start, though she later clarified her support for the overall John Lewis brand.

Retailers Defend Emotional Campaign Strategy

Despite the criticism, John Lewis has defended its advertising choice, with a spokesperson asserting that the campaign celebrates the 'true spirit of Christmas.' The retailer argued that gifting across generations can be difficult and that handing over cash is a tempting but unsafe option. They hope Gloria's story inspires shoppers to back their instincts and choose personal presents this year. Supporters of the ad have argued that Gloria's wealth was central to the message, which suggests that Christmas should be about time and thought rather than money or material things.

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The contrast between the two campaigns highlights a broader trend in retail marketing during the holiday season. While John Lewis focuses on emotional reconciliation and the complexities of intergenerational relationships, Morrisons opts for a simpler, more chaotic narrative centered on food and family acceptance. Both retailers are attempting to differentiate their brands through narrative content that resonates with modern consumer values.

As the festive period progresses, the effectiveness of these advertising strategies will be closely monitored by industry analysts. The Morrisons spot aims to capitalize on the desire for low-pressure, humorous content, while John Lewis seeks to validate its approach to emotional storytelling. The competition for the best festive advert continues to intensify, with each retailer leveraging different angles to connect with shoppers. The outcome of this marketing battle will likely influence how brands approach holiday communication in future years.