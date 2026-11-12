Morrisons Launches Flashing Digital Shelves to Combat Rising Prices

Morrisons rolls out electronic shelf labels linked to its app to help shoppers find items quickly, raising concerns about potential dynamic pricing in UK supermarkets.

Morrisons has officially introduced flashing electronic shelf labels across its stores in an effort to accelerate the shopping process for customers. This technological rollout coincides with growing apprehension that British supermarkets may soon implement dynamic pricing strategies. The new system allows shoppers to utilize the More Card loyalty application to locate specific items with greater precision.

Morrisons Partners With Vusion For Digital Infrastructure

Morrisons has collaborated with the French technology firm Vusion to digitize pricing mechanisms across its entire supermarket network. This partnership aims to automate price updates and enhance the accuracy of pricing information displayed to consumers. The initiative represents a significant shift towards digital infrastructure within the retail sector, moving away from traditional manual labeling methods.

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The company stated that the primary goal of this technology is to improve operational efficiency and standardize compliance across its stores. By digitizing the pricing estate, Morrisons intends to reduce the labor-intensive process of physically replacing plastic price tags on thousands of products.

How The More Card App Guides Shoppers In Store

Customers can now search for a specific product using the product finder tool within the More Card loyalty app. Once the item is selected, the application determines the in-store location and prompts the customer to confirm they are in the correct aisle. Upon confirmation, the corresponding digital shelf label illuminates, guiding the shopper directly to the item.

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The flashing label emits a distinct magenta light to ensure high visibility against the background of the store shelving. This feature is particularly designed to assist in navigating high-density product aisles such as those containing herbs, spices, or sauces. It also aids in locating popular seasonal items like cranberry sauce during peak shopping periods.

Industry Views On Digital Pricing And Dynamic Costs

Andrew Opie, the director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, described digital pricing displays as a cost-effective method for updating and checking thousands of prices. He emphasized that this technology allows retailers to continue offering value to customers by streamlining administrative processes. Morrisons aligned its stance with the British Retail Consortium regarding the implications of this technology.

Clive Black of Shore Capital highlighted that changing physical prices is a costly and laborious process for major retailers. He noted that while the initial driver for digital displays is operational efficiency, the long-term possibility includes dynamic pricing models. This perspective raises questions about whether such changes primarily benefit shoppers or shareholders.

Rumors Of Dynamic Pricing In UK Supermarkets

Concerns regarding dynamic pricing have intensified following a warning from the Bank of England in April 2026. The central bank noted that an increasing number of businesses were planning to adopt market-responsive pricing tools. Approximately one-third of companies were expected to implement these systems in the near future.

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Dynamic pricing allows computer-controlled digital labels to adjust the cost of groceries by the minute based on various factors. While supermarkets in Britain are not currently employing this strategy, the Co-op has been trialing it in 700 stores nationwide. The potential introduction of such systems has sparked debate given the essential nature of food purchases.

Impact On Consumer Behavior And Future Expansion

If dynamic pricing were fully implemented, the cost of items could fluctuate significantly throughout the day. For example, a pack of yoghurts might cost £1.10 in the morning but rise to £1.50 in the afternoon. Similarly, wine prices could increase by 10 percent on Friday evenings based on predicted demand.

Morrisons plans to have the new shop-to-light feature live in all 270 stores with electronic shelf-edge labels installed before Christmas. This timeline aligns with the busiest shopping period of the year, aiming to reduce stress for customers purchasing essential items. Gordon Macpherson of Morrisons stated that the technology is designed to make shopping easier and more convenient during peak times.

Other retailers are also exploring similar technologies. Marks and Spencer has tested pick-to-light systems in its wine aisles, while Tesco reported having over 7,500 digital advertising screens across its group. These developments indicate a broader industry trend towards leveraging data and digital displays to influence consumer spending and optimize store layouts.