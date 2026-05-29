Morris Day, Young MC & The Commodores Say They Won't Perform At Freedom 250

The artists were listed as performing for the Great American State Fair, but say that they no longer will.

ABC Tells FCC Its Early Review Of Broadcast Licenses Chills Free Speech: “An Extraordinary Demonstration Of Power And Coercion”‘60 Minutes’ Executive Producer Replaced In Shakeup Of CBS News’ Top Show; Nick Bilton To Lead Broadcast, Cecilia Vega Exitingand The Commodores have said that they will not perform, even though they were on the roster of artists announced for the June 25-July 10 event on the National Mall.

Young MC posted on Facebook, “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed. ’ I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged. ” He was scheduled for June 26.

ABC Tells FCC Its Early Review Of Broadcast Licenses Chills Free Speech: "An Extraordinary Demonstration Of Power And Coercion" The Commodores posted on their website, “Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans. ” They also were scheduled for June 27. Freedom 250 is the public-private group formed by the Trump administration to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

A spokesperson for Freedom 250 did not immediately return a request for comment. But spokesowman Rachel Reisner told The New York Times, “Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans — welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America. ” Others announced for the Great American State Fair include Martina McBride, Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida and Bret Michaels.

The organization said that more performers are speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Also scheduled is Milli Vanilli. But Jodie Rocco, one of the singers for the group, told the Associated Press that she and her sister, Linda, were surprised to see the Milli Vanilli listed in the lineup. ABC Tells FCC Its Early Review Of Broadcast Licenses Chills Free SpeechComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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