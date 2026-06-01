Morning Workouts Linked to Better Heart and Metabolic Outcomes

A large-scale study using wearable data has found that exercising in the morning may have measurably better heart and metabolic outcomes than working out later in the day. The research, presented at the American College of Cardiology's 2026 Scientific Session, analyzed a year's worth of Fitbit data from 14,489 adults. The study found consistent associations between morning exercise and five major cardiometabolic conditions, even after controlling for total daily activity.

A recent study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 2026 Scientific Session has added significant data to the ongoing conversation about the impact of exercise timing on heart and metabolic health.

Researchers analyzed a year's worth of Fitbit data from 14,489 adults enrolled in the NIH's All of Us national study, focusing on elevated heart rate lasting 15 or more consecutive minutes. The study found consistent associations between exercise timing and five major cardiometabolic conditions, even after controlling for total daily activity. This suggests that a shorter morning workout may provide better benefits than a longer evening one.

The lead researcher, Dr. Rajat Patel from the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, noted that the study is one of the largest to use wearable data to examine the intersection of exercise timing and chronic disease risk. However, Patel emphasized that the findings show a link, not a cause, and that hormones, sleep patterns, genetics, and behavior likely all play a role. Patel also clarified that missing the morning window isn't a reason to skip a workout entirely. Any exercise, regardless of the time, is better than none





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Exercise Timing Heart Health Metabolic Outcomes Cardiometabolic Conditions Morning Workouts

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