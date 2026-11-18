President Donald Trump arrived in China for talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on nuclear disarmament and the Iran war, with Xi greeting him on the tarmac in a rare move. Cybersecurity experts attributed recent outages affecting Microsoft, the FAA, and Chase Bank to technological failures rather than attacks. Nvidia announced Jensen Huang will not return, while a new Netflix show may compete with YouTube.

Morning Rundown: Trump set for talks with Xi and Putin, Nvidia rules out Jensen Huang’s return, and the word of the yearCybersecurity experts say the series of recent outages aren’t an attack.

In a rare move, President Xi greets Trump as he lands in China. And could a new Netflix show be the streaming service’s answer to YouTube. Ordinarily, the pauses in service might have escaped scrutiny. But they’re the latest in a wave of outages that has affected services affecting everyday life, including Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration and Chase Bank.

Also read Trump says it ‘certainly isn’t a bad idea’ for Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia

, saying yesterday, “It’s life, it’s life. ” He added: “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine. ” The reassurances Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who has refused to apologize or accept responsibility for the FAA outage, is now demanding $50 billion in new funding.

HeStill, despite widespread speculation that something nefarious was afoot, cybersecurity experts say the public evidence behind the outages points to something more mundane: ordinary technological failures. They’re a natural result of society becoming increasingly reliant on computer systems for key functions, one expert said. But the companies behind the systems “are operating in a system of misaligned market forces,” in which they’re “prioritizing speed and features, and they’re not competing on safety,” another expert said.

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President Donald Trump arrived in China today ahead of high-stakes talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts to discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war. , an extremely rare move that will likely be taken as a compliment by U.S. leader. The tarmac embrace is believed to be the first time the Chinese leader has been on hand to greet any American president arriving in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had high hopes for his meeting with Trump and Xi.

“I expect great potential benefits from the upcoming trilateral meeting,” he said at the APEC meeting in Shenzhen, according to the Kremlin. Putin then had a bilateral talk with Xi, which lasted over two hours, according to Russian state news agency Tass. Trump also said he might also meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there wasn’t a meeting scheduled between the two leaders.

Trump’s trip to China followed a visit to the Philippines, where he announced at a state lunch that the two countries had reached a “very big trade deal” without providing details about the agreement. Democrats extended their Senate majority in the 2026 election, with the victory of Mary Peltola in Alaska giving the party 56 seat total next year. Peltola defeated GOP Sen.

Dan Sullivan, marking the end of a race that had been roiled by allegations of ballot stacking and an accused spoiler candidate who was also named Dan Sullivan. Democrats ultimately flipped nine seats in this year’s elections, all but one in states Trump carried in 2024, leaving the Republicans with 44.exceeded expectations of AI chip sales, as the company’s leaders sought to assure investors that ousted CEO Jensen Huang will not be returning.

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Nvidia also raised its forecast for future sales to 75% of revenue growth, up from 70%, according to interim CEO Colette Kreiss. The company ended the day with its stock up 5%. Just hours before yesterday’s earnings release, Huang said he would be “honored” to return to the job of CEO, but Kreiss and newly elected board chair Harvey Jones quickly shot down the idea.

Kreiss also answered questions about AI development ahead of Democratic majorities in Congress and the Senate, and whether there were worries about the Commerce Department restricting sales of advanced AI chips to several countries. Set in a pizza shop run by teenagers, the 15-minute comedy “Minimum Wage” is Netflix’s latest entry in the battle to capture the attention of young audiences. The show features an ensemble cast of mostly unknown actors born out of a viral web series.

The show is produced by American High Shorts, a production company that has established itself on TikTok with a troupe producing recurring skits. Now, the digitally fluent company is taking its talents to Netflix as the streaming giant looks to compete against YouTube. Jeff Bezos has said that he was “heavily involved” with casting the new James BondThanks for reading today’s Morning Rundown. Today’s newsletter was curated for you by Elizabeth Robinson.

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