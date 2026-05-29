RFK Jr.'s antidepressant initiative left out the best-evidenced tool in the literature. Morning sky resets the clock SSRIs can't fix. Here's the prescription.

Morning outdoor light beat fluoxetine alone in a randomized trial; combined, the NNT was 2.4Timing, skyview, and duration belong on a prescription the way medication instructions do.

Sarah, a 38-year-old paralegal, had been on 50"But every time I try, I feel worse than before I started.

"started in a 12-minute visit. Almost none have been told how to stop. The Dear Colleague letter left out the alternative that addresses theinternal clock. That clock is set primarily by light hitting the backDepression is not one disease.

One in four depressed patients has ahave a known, free, scalable treatment. No one has told them, until now.alone, or light plus fluoxetine. Light beat fluoxetine. TheI have prescribed SSRIs and will continue to.

For severe depressionalone, which is the point. But pharmaceuticals are not as benign asSky before screen. The prescription is the same whether your backyard is a farm or a fire escape.alternative. Step outside within an hour of waking, before you touchis what the eye needs, not the scenery.

The cells in the back of yourIn winter, daytime before screentime still works. Outdoor light on abrightest office. A doorway, a balcony, a fire escape, an open window,sitting near a closed window indoors or in a vehicle.

If CMS will pay to taper antidepressants, it should pay to prescribeskyview, and frequency should be on the script the way prescriptionsbasic chronobiology in them, the panel will produce the same gap thatbeing told the only door out is the door they came in through.at the kitchen counter. Sky in her eyes within an hour of waking,Sixteen percent of American adults are on a medication that, for manyhttps://doi.org/10.1177/15598276241265282Lam, R.W. , Levitt, A.J. , Levitan, R.D.

, Michalak, E.E. , Cheung, A.H. , Morehouse, R., Ramasubbu, R., Yatham, L.N. , & Tam, E.M.

. Efficacy of bright light treatment, fluoxetine, and the combination in patients with nonseasonal major depressive disorder: A randomized clinical trial. Zhang R, Lahens NF, Ballance HI, Hughes ME, Hogenesch JB. A circadian gene expression atlas in mammals: Implications for biology and medicine.

The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back?

Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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