Morning Digest: Three found dead inside North Royalton home; police investigating

Good morning, Cleveland! Here's what you need to know about today's stories on GMC, traffic and weather.

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, November 11th, and here is what you need to know. Three found dead inside North Royalton home; police investigating North Royalton police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home.

The deaths were discovered in the 8900 block of Tiffany Drive. Police went to the home around 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an unwanted guest. When officers went inside, they found two people dead. The SWAT team was called in and later found the unwanted guest dead inside the home.

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Police have not released the names of those who died. Investigators say the scene is secure and there is no threat to public safety. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping with the case. Pammy Maye found guilty on all counts in death of 5-year-old foster son Darnell Taylor An Ohio woman accused of killing her 5-year-old foster son has been convicted on all counts.

A Franklin County jury returned the verdict in the trial of Pammy Maye on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors said Maye suffocated 5-year-old Darnell Taylor before hiding his body in a Columbus sewer and fleeing to the Cleveland area, where she was arrested. Maye was found guilty of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. She is expected to be sentenced in the next few weeks.

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Staff member brought gun into Euclid school Euclid police seized a personal firearm that a staff member had brought into the Memorial Options Center, officials say, following an incident in which a parent became physically aggressive inside the school. The incident happened Friday at the Memorial Options Center. School leaders say a parent became physically aggressive in the main office and threw an object at a staff member.

Security and administrators removed the parent from the building, then called Euclid police. Officers took a personal firearm that a staff member had brought into the school. The district says the gun was never pointed at anyone. No students were involved, and no one was hurt.

The staff member is now on administrative leave. Police are investigating, and the district is conducting its own review. Lorain veterans groups push to reimagine long-overlooked memorial park Lorain leaders and veterans groups want to give a long-overlooked park a new purpose. Plans are moving forward to reimagine Lorain Veterans Memorial Park near City Hall.

The project would add a Gold Star monument and honor notable Lorain veterans. Organizers also want to create more space for community events and gatherings. They say the goal is to build a place that honors service and educates future generations. Veterans organizations have already contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the effort.

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Fundraising continues as supporters work to turn the park into a gathering place for veterans and the community. Veterans Day deals: Free meals, smoothies and gameplay Businesses are offering special deals for veterans today to thank them for their service. At Bubba's 33 in Canton, veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal until 4 o'clock today with proof of service. Smoothie King is offering free 20-ounce smoothies from noon to 3.

And today, Dave & Buster's has free, unlimited gameplay for veterans all day long, along with a free dessert available with the purchase of an entree. WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW Good Morning Cleveland at 5 Your forecast Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast. Traffic impact View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.