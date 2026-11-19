Good morning, Cleveland! Here's what you need to know about today's stories on GMC, traffic and weather.

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, November 19th, and here is what you need to know. Northeast Ohio library systems hit by data breach exposing patron info A number of library systems in Northeast Ohio are dealing with cybersecurity incidents that may have exposed patrons' personal information.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library, Akron-Summit County Public Library and Westlake Porter Public Library have all announced issues. They say outside hackers gained access to patron information through two vendors. The information exposed may include names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, dates of birth, usernames and library card numbers. The libraries say passwords and borrowing histories were not exposed.

Also read Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and warmer

All three library systems are urging patrons to reset their library passwords or PINs and watch for suspicious messages. Pammy Maye to be sentenced for murder of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor Pammy Maye will learn how long she'll spend in prison during a court appearance today, after being found guilty in the murder of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor. In February 2024, Maye suffocated the little boy, who was in her care, and then stuffed his body in a storm drain.

She then fled to northeast Ohio, sparking a statewide Amber Alert.

Advertisement

'GTA flu' may cost Ohio $8 million as workers skip jobs for 'GTA 6' Your office might be looking a little more empty today — and there's a chance it has to do with the release of"Grand Theft Auto 6. " The so-called"GTA flu" is estimated to cost Ohio over $8 million in lost wages. Nationwide, nearly 1 million Americans are expected to take off, costing the country over $300 million in lost wages.

More than 34,000 Ohioans are projected to take off work today to play non-stop. Early time-off requests were up 17% today compared to a typical November Thursday. Stark County to replace dangerous intersection with a new roundabout The Ohio Department of Transportation will turn one of the state's most dangerous intersections into a roundabout as part of a plan to improve safety in Stark County.

The intersection of State Route 93 and Orrville Street, currently a two-way stop, will be converted into a roundabout. ODOT says 22 crashes happened there between 2019 and 2023. About half of those crashes caused injuries, and one crash was deadly. Construction will begin by the end of 2028.

The work will require about a 60-day closure of the intersection. Crews expect to finish in late summer or early fall of 2029. The public comment period is currently open. A link to the public comment page is available on our website.

Advertisement

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW News 5 Cleveland Now Your forecast Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast. Traffic impact View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.