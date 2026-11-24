Good morning, Cleveland! Here's what you need to know about today's stories on GMC, traffic and weather.

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, November 24, and here is what you need to know. Man charged in deadly Parma baby shower shooting to claim self-defense A man charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a Parma baby shower now plans to claim self-defense, according to his public defender.

DeAngelo Townsend Jr., 29, appeared in Parma Municipal Court Monday. He is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Daviontae Pate, who was the father of the baby the family had gathered to celebrate. Townsend is now facing a $1 million bond. But his public defender says Townsend fired to stop the shooter.

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"He fired because somebody had been shot twice before he fired to try to stop the shooter from doing additional damage to people place and things and as a result two other people were shot," Joe O'Malley said. Police say the shooting started when Pate returned to the venue with a gun. Investigators say Pate shot and killed 45-year-old Jayson Townsend. Four people were shot in all, and three of them died.

Townsend Jr. remains in custody. His case is expected to go before a grand jury. Highland Hills police search for missing 12-year-old boy Police in Highland Hills are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning. Patrick Meredith III left his home on Warrensville Center Road around 9:05 a.m. Police say he was headed to A.J.

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Rickoff School in Cleveland, but he never made it to class. Patrick's father came home from work and realized his son wasn't there. Police say this is not like Patrick and that they are worried about his safety. Anyone who knows where Patrick is should call the Highland Hills Police Department or 911.

East Cleveland police investigate shooting that witnesses say left a man wounded East Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that witnesses say left a man wounded. It happened Monday near the intersection of Euclid and Northfield avenues. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw that a man had been shot in the head. They then stepped in to help him.

Cincinnati Zoo reopens Hippo Cove with new safety measures following Fiona the hippo's death The Cincinnati Zoo reopened Hippo Cove on Monday with new safeguards. The zoo removed ceiling fans and added netting over the openings above the glass. Fiona swallowed a knit hat that landed in her enclosure and was unable to digest it.

The zoo says it plans to hold a memorial for Fiona on zoo grounds Ohio officials warn of dangerous new 'Beat the Sign' teen driving trend State officials are sounding the alarm about a new dangerous trend among teenage drivers called"Beat the Sign.

" The trend may be connected to at least one crash in Northeast, Ohio. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share more details on what parents and drivers need to know. Clevelanders share Black Friday strategies to save on LEGO and toys Black Friday isn't the one-day dash it used to be. The deals started showing up days — even weeks — ago, and Clevelanders are sharing their strategies to save.

For Dylanne Weese, the search starts with her son's favorite toy. She wanted a Minecraft LEGO set, but she did her homework first. She compared prices online and at several stores before buying at the Steelyard Target. Her tip comes from the team at The Krazy Coupon Lady: compare LEGO sets by the cost per brick.

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Joanie Demer, co-founder of The Krazy Coupon Lady, shared when she decides to buy.

"When the cost per Lego drops below 7 cents or on Black Friday, like below 5 cents per Lego, that is when I'm buying sets and not just for my kids this year, but for their birthdays or for their friends birthdays or whatever," Demer said. But experts warn that not every sale is a real deal. Some stores mark prices up first, then mark them down to look like a bargain.

So before you buy this week, compare the price in store and online. WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30 Your forecast The chill is back! Temps stuck int h 30s all day with wind chills hanging even lower. Grab the coats as you head out.

We rebound tomorrow with a GREAT travel day on tap but that won't last. Thanksgiving looks SOAKED. Friday does too... Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.