Morning Consult Poll Shows Trump Disapproval at New Low Before Midterms

A new Morning Consult survey reveals President Trump's disapproval rating has hit 56 percent, creating a significant gap with approval and influencing Republican party confidence ahead of the midterm elections.

A new survey conducted by Morning Consult indicates that President Donald Trump is facing a significant headwind in his approval ratings, signaling potential challenges for his party in the upcoming midterm elections. The data reveals a stark contrast in voter sentiment, with a substantial majority of the electorate expressing dissatisfaction with the current administration's performance and policy direction.

Presidential Approval Ratings Hit New Low

The poll found that 56 percent of voters disapprove of President Trump's performance, a figure that stands in sharp opposition to the 41 percent who approve. This disparity results in a net approval rating of negative 15 points for the President, marking his weakest standing since returning to the White House and throughout both of his terms in office. The intensity of voter opposition is particularly notable, with 46 percent of respondents stating they strongly disapprove. This figure is more than double the 22 percent who expressed strong approval. Consequently, the intensity gap between those firmly opposed to the President and those firmly supporting him has widened to 25 points, representing the largest such gap recorded during his second term. This polarization suggests a highly mobilized base of opposition that could significantly impact voter turnout.

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Democratic Lead in Generic Congressional Ballot

In the specific context of the upcoming legislative contests, Democrats are currently holding a distinct advantage over Republicans. Among likely voters, Democrats lead Republicans on the generic congressional ballot by a margin of 50 percent to 43 percent. This seven-point advantage provides a favorable outlook for Democratic campaigns as they prepare to contest seats in the House and potentially the Senate. This numerical lead reflects a broader trend of voter sentiment that extends beyond individual candidate preferences, pointing toward a shift in the overall political landscape. The data suggests that Republican candidates may face an uphill battle in convincing independent and moderate voters to support their tickets in November.

Republican Dissatisfaction With Party Direction

Internal dissatisfaction within the Republican Party is also becoming evident, as the party's own base shows signs of waning confidence. Just 68 percent of Republican voters believe their party is headed in the right direction. This figure represents a decline from 73 percent recorded four weeks prior and a significant drop from the 82 percent observed in the opening months of 2025. Conversely, the share of Republicans who believe their party is on the wrong track has nearly doubled, climbing from 12 percent to 23 percent. This erosion of party loyalty suggests that the administration's policies are not resonating as effectively with its core supporters as they once did. The shift indicates that Republican voters are increasingly scrutinizing the party's effectiveness in addressing national issues.

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Public Concern Over Cost of Living Priorities

The administration is currently struggling to convince voters that it is effectively addressing their most pressing financial concerns. On the issue of lowering prices, the disconnect between public priority and perceived government action is particularly wide. Seventy-two percent of voters say lowering prices should be a top priority, whereas only 49 percent believe Washington is actively pursuing this goal. Similarly, on housing costs, 59 percent of the public says the issue should receive greater attention, but only 39 percent believe the administration is treating it as a top priority. Democrats also lead Republicans on trust across all four issues examined, including healthcare, housing, and energy. This gap highlights a credibility challenge for the White House in communicating its economic achievements or plans.

Republican Lawmakers Question Political Liability

These polling numbers are spilling over into private conversations among Republican lawmakers, who are beginning to question whether the President is becoming a political liability. In an article published on October 30, POLITICO spoke with fifteen Republican lawmakers regarding the President's political future. Several of these legislators warned that a major Republican defeat in the midterms could weaken the President's grip on the party. One Republican House member suggested that the President could face blame from within his own party if Republicans lose control of one or both chambers of Congress. This internal scrutiny indicates that the electoral stakes are being perceived as high even among party leadership.

Fear of Defeat Weakening Presidential Influence

The political capital of the administration is under review by some of its most prominent allies within Congress. Another Republican senator warned that the President's political influence is not necessarily growing, stating that political capital is earned and lost in the same way. Some lawmakers suggested that a significant electoral defeat could force the President to seek support from Republicans rather than dictating the party's direction through social media posts and private calls. This dynamic implies a potential shift in power dynamics within the GOP, where legislative leaders might regain autonomy. However, other members of the party continue to defend the President, arguing that he will remain an influential figure regardless of the election results. Despite this defense, vulnerable Republicans are currently facing difficult races and some candidates have sought to distance themselves from the White House on controversial issues, including the war with Iran and its impact on household costs.