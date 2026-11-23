A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee It's been a bruising November for the AI faithful, with markets from Taiwan and South Korea to the US staring at steep monthly

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee It's been a bruising November for the AI faithful, with markets from Taiwan and South Korea to the US staring at steep monthly losses as the selloff in tech and chip stocks at the heart of the AI boom shows little sign of letting up.

Investors are questioning whether vast sums of mostly borrowed money spent building data centres to power AI tools will generate returns fast enough to repay lenders or big enough to justify some of the high stock prices. Add to that the departure of Nvidia's influential figurehead Jensen Huang, an intensifying US-China tech war and the prospect of greater scrutiny over the data centre buildout following the Democrats' sweeping midterm victory, and the AI trade is looking increasingly shaky.

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US futures bounced on Monday following last week's wipeout but selling pressure remained in Asia, with trading thinned by a holiday in Japan. The scale of the selloff has once again caught the attention of policymakers in South Korea and Taiwan — the region's AI bellwethers. South Korea's finance minister on Monday reiterated plans to stabilise the market, if necessary.

Taiwan's financial regulator has ordered a tightening of short-selling rules for stocks, while in China, stock exchanges announced a batch of support measures such as easing requirements for margin financing. As Goldman Sachs' Tony Pasquariello puts it: "The market has shown its hand regarding its dependency on the AI story.

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"After nearly four years of uninterrupted advancement — during which time the AI theme was rocket fuel for the market and, thus, the wealth effect — we've entered a far more complicated period. " The next key catalyst that could determine whether the selloff snowballs further will be Wednesday's release of the US personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation gauge that could offer clues on how much further the Federal Reserve may need to raise rates.

Expectations of a 25-basis-point Fed hike next month have kept the dollar perched near a 19-month high, with the global stocks rout lending the greenback an additional safe-haven bid. Separately, MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a two-step downgrade of Indonesia's stock-market status in recent talks with President Prabowo Subianto, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussion. - France, Germany, euro zone S&P flash manufacturing, services PMI