Zac Affleck Breaks Silence After Jen Affleck Files for Divorce While Pregnant

Zac Affleck says he is focusing on his kids after pregnant wife Jen Affleck filed for divorce in Utah following seven years of marriage. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars share three children with a fourth on the way.

Zac Affleck has broken his silence two days after his pregnant wife Jen Affleck filed for divorce. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 30, told People he will always be Jen's supporter.

Hope she is happy in this next phase of life, he said. He added that he is just focusing on my kids and figuring out what is next for me. Jen, 27, submitted her petition for divorce on Tuesday in Provo, Utah's Fourth Judicial District Court. The filing came after seven years of marriage, according to documents reviewed by The Daily Mail.

Also read ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

She is expecting their fourth child. TMZ was first to report news of the split. Jen is represented by lawyer Martin Olsen, according to the filing. Legal documents state that Jen must attend both the divorce orientation and the parenting class within 60 days after filing the petition for divorce.

Details behind why the couple are splitting or how they are looking to divide custody of their children were not made clear in the court filing. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for both parties for further comment. The day before the divorce filing, the former couple shared separate posts celebrating their eldest daughter Nora's fifth birthday. Jen posted a photo of Nora in a kitchen decorated with pink balloons and banners.

She wrote that she cannot believe her little girl is five already, alongside a picture of Nora beside her birthday present, a pink bike with stabilizers and a basket. Zac also shared a photo dedicated to his baby girl Nora, gushing over his child with the biggest heart who makes everything feel a little extra magical.

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Family Updates and TV Storyline Context

He was also with his little girl on her special day as she blew out her candles on a cake in one snap, where he had written, I hope all of your dreams come true. Aside from Nora, Jen and Zac are also parents to Lucas, three, and Penelope, one. The couple announced they were expecting baby number four in June. Their marital ups and downs were a core part of their storyline on the Hulu hit.

Following the show's debut season in 2024, they separated after arguing about Jen's role as the breadwinner and influencer friend group, in addition to Zac gambling in Las Vegas on the show. The couple, who share kids, rebuilt their relationship while championing therapy, and soon announced their pregnancy with Penelope in February 2025. Jen had previously shared that she was experiencing prenatal depression.

Amid the health challenges, which also included dental surgery, she praised her husband for getting her through the first trimester. She admitted to the outlet, I could not be there for my kids, and so Zac really had to show up, though she added, he did not really have a choice. In November 2025, Jen told E!

News of the speculations surrounding their marriage, It can be tiring and draining, just because it gets old having to hear the same things. For me, I am like, People will always talk and people will always have their opinions. I think it is frustrating for him when people do not see what is happening behind closed doors and how much work and effort he is putting in.

Jen had previously shared they were in a difficult place in August after their move to Orange County, Calif. But I do feel like I am seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and just trying to count my blessings every single day, she said. The split follows eight years together and an announcement of baby number four in June. In November 2025, Jen also told E!

News about the couple's challenges, saying, We are trying to work on it. Relationships are not perfect. I think a situation like ours, it is going to take time. It is not going to be something that is just amazing overnight.

Other Mormon Wives Relationship Struggles

Zac and Jen are not the only couple from the show facing difficulties. Other cast members have had their own relationship struggles play out on the Hulu series. Taylor, who began dating real estate agent Dakota in July 2022, revealed during the season two premiere that she learned he was lying. Right after Ever was born, Dakota and I were living together and in bliss with our new baby, and I was even considering engagement, Taylor said.

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And then I learned that he was lying this entire time. She claimed that she and Dakota had been intimate and he had spent the night more than once. He has denied the claims. Other cast members have faced their own challenges.

Mayci, who met Jacob in 2016 at age 21 and married him two years later, wrote in her memoir, After everything I had been through, I was very guarded, but Jacob was kind and we got on really well. For a long time, we remained just friends and because we were not really dating, I was OK with him meeting my son. She continued, Jacob was amazing with him, which made him appear even more attractive.

I was terrified of getting hurt again but, after four months, I could not deny my feelings any longer. He was kind and funny and made me feel safe. Demi and Bret have embraced life with their blended family despite eyebrows raised over their sex life.

Demi shares daughter Maude, and she wrote on Instagram in June 2024, I have never seen a dad so involved or love their kids harder, the most devoted step-dad to Maude, and future father to our own children one day. Your ability to remain consistently loyal to your role as father and step-father while navigating all that life throws your way, will never cease to amaze me.

In February 2025, she told the outlet, When people ask me how many kids I want, I am like, I have always wanted three or four, but I could see myself having six. I am excited to hopefully move into a new house. I want a big lot for my herd of kids. Mikayla and Jace have been taking time apart amid ongoing intimacy struggles.

Mikayla Jace Intimacy Struggles Explained

As Mikayla began unpacking her trauma surrounding years of sexual abuse as a teen, as well as her chronic illness which causes flare-ups due to heightened stress, their marriage had been deeply affected. She admitted to Jace, I think it is hard anytime you bring up the stuff with the sex or the intimacy.

I feel like it is hard on me because I feel like, again, my nervous system is already in fight or flight and I am already maxed out. My bucket is full. Layla told the outlet in November 2025, Right now, I am kind of scared of marriage but I just want to get to know somebody very well before I even consider that. I am just happy and content where me and Mason are.

The couple have been taking things slowly as they navigate their relationship in the public eye.