'Mormon Wives' Stars Miranda Hope & Chase McWhorter Nailed Their Joint Divorce Statemen

New 'conscious uncoupling' just dropped.

, the couple said, “After much thought and consideration, we’ve decided to finally let the government in on the worst-kept secret: we’re not together. We understand this news may come as a shock to absolutely no one, and hope everyone can take the time they need to process this incredibly predictable time.

”couple.

Also read Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Miranda Hope Files for Divorce From Chase McWhorter 2 Years After Breakup

“Please direct all further questions to our attorneys, who are thrilled we’re finally getting around to this. ”Hope, 28, quietly filed for divorce from McWhorter, 31, back in September, two years after they split in 2024.

The couple were originally married back in 2017 and share two young children, but ended their relationship in 2024 and delayed filing for divorce.posted on Nov. 11, McWhorter spoke about the filing and revealed that the couple didn’t file for divorce sooner because of “laziness. ” Hope commented on the post and added, ” ‘laziness. ’ Yeahhh, I’m the one that had to fill out all the paperwork and such.

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” While the couple split in 2024, both McWhorter and Hope maintain an amicable relationship and mutual respect. The couple was also in the middle of thepodcast in August 2024 and said, “The reasons why we decided to split were things that were issues far before that. ” “ might not have helped, for sure, but it definitely did not play a part in the decision process,” she continued.

“The thing with him and I, we’ve always had a pretty good foundation of a friendship prior to even having a romantic relationship. I feel like that’s something that set us up for some level of success when it comes to co-parenting. ” She also opened up more about co-parenting and said, “You’re always having to work on .

The thing is that if we got along perfectly all the time and it was just rainbows and butterflies, we probably wouldn’t have gotten divorced. ” Currently, fans speculate that McWhorter might be involved in a relationship with Salomé Andrea, which will be addressed in the new season ofShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.