‘Mormon Wives’ Star Aspyn Ovard Shares Her Daughter Has Terminal Cancer

“One day she was OK, and then the next day she wasn’t,” Ovard said in the premiere episode of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.”

Influencer Aspyn Ovard shared that one of her children has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, speaking out in the Nov. 12 premiere of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

” Ovard, who shares daughters Cove, 7, Lola, 5, and Elle, 2, with ex-husband Parker Ferris, did not specify which child was sick.

Also read 'Mormon Wives' Stars Miranda Hope & Chase McWhorter Nailed Their Joint Divorce Statemen

“Everything happened so, just out of nowhere,” a crying Ovard said during a confessional interview for the Hulu show, which premiered Nov. 12. “One day she was OK, and then the next day she wasn’t. ” “At the hospital, you’re like, ‘It has to be fine,’” she continued.

“You can’t fathom that they’re actually going to tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it’s terminal. She could be gone in a month, we don’t know. I’ve been living like that for over three years, just having no idea. ” Ovard and Ferris were high school sweethearts from Utah who married in 2015 when she was 19 and he was 20.

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In 2024, she filed for divorce on the same day she announced the birth of their youngest daughter. Ovard said her relationship with Ferris was in trouble before they learned about their child’s illness.

“My marriage was nowhere near in a place to be able to make it through something like this,” she said in the Hulu show. “We weren’t even going to make it through before this happened. ” “It was just so toxic and hard,” she added.

“And through all of it, I feel like I still tried to take care of him because I know how hard he’s grieving. ”A few months after she filed for divorce in 2024, Ovard downplayed the thought she’d ever tie the knot again.

“Weekly Trash” podcast. “I would have a long-term partner if I met someone, and I feel like this is it. But to get legally married, I wouldn’t ever do again. It’s just too hard to separate.

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” “I think just legally, it’s just too much to it,” she added.

“Even the concept of marriage, you just never know what life is going to throw at you so I think to make those vows, I don’t feel like I can really commit to that even if I loved someone so much. ”Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous. As a Top Sleep Doctor, I Dismissed These Signs I Had Sleep Apnea for Years. This 1 Change Got My Health BackAl Pereira / Getty Images