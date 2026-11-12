Mormon Wives Orange County Season 1 Release Date and Cast Details

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County debuts all eight episodes on Hulu on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, introducing a new cast of influencers and spouses.

The first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County officially premiered on Hulu on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The release of all eight episodes marks a significant expansion of the popular reality franchise into a new geographic market while retaining the dramatic tension that defined the original Utah series. Disney distributed the show, with visual documentation provided by Ashley Rose, Pamela Littky, and Maya Dehlin.

New Cast of Influencers Arrives on Screen

The new ensemble features a distinct lineup of personalities including Bri Davis, Aspyn Ovard, Salome Andrew, and Bobbi Althoff. Each cast member brings a background rooted in digital media and online influence, reflecting the modern reality television landscape. Aspyn Ovard appeared alongside her partner Avery Woods, while Salome Andrew was pictured with her husband, Aaron Brimhall. The series also introduced viewers to Ashleigh Pease, Jordan McClanahan, Jen Affleck, McCall DaPron, and Chandler Higginson.

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Connection to Original Utah Series Remains Strong

The original series debuted on Hulu two years prior to this spinoff launch. That initial season focused on the lives of Mormon women in Utah and introduced viewers to specific cultural terms such as MomTok, soft swinging, and the concept of The. MomTok referred to a friend group of young female TikTokers in Utah, from which the original cast was largely recruited. Many of these women were already internet-famous before appearing on television. The franchise previously launched successful spinoffs featuring Whitney Leavett and Taylor Frankie Paul.

Demographics and Lifestyle Differences Highlighted

The cast of the Orange County spinoff reflects different life stages compared to their Utah counterparts. Most of the women married young, many in their teens, and are now in their late twenties and early thirties. Family structures vary, with some wives having up to four or five children. The oldest cast member mentioned is thirty-six years old. Almost all cast members are online influencers or content creators. Financial success often leads to marital tension, particularly when wives earn more than their husbands.

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Religious Practices and Social Dynamics Explored

The series examines the intersection of faith and modern lifestyle choices. The eight wives are divided evenly between practicing Mormons and those who are not. The show explores behaviors such as soft swinging, defined as non-monogamous physical intimacy that did not involve full sexual intercourse. These activities are not found in traditional religious texts like the Book of Mormon. The narrative suggests that connections to the faith may be defined more loosely by the cast than by historical religious leaders such as Joseph Smith or Brigham Young.

Strategic Release Timing and Future Prospects

The selection of November 12 for the premiere appears calculated to coincide with the final episode of Season 20 of another major reality program. This timing ensures maximum viewership during a high-interest period for the genre. Aspen Ovard, age twenty-seven, serves as the sole cast member to cross over from the original series to the spinoff. She opens the series as a narrator, having experienced rocky marital waters with her husband Zac for some time. The show continues to explore the messy marriages and personal scandals typical of the franchise.