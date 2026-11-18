Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley issued a public apology for inflammatory text messages targeting cast members before the Orange County spinoff launch.

Mayci Neeley has publicly apologized for sending a violent text message to cast member Jen Shah, admitting she was genuinely embarrassed by her outburst. The Babymama cofounder addressed the controversy directly on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 17, acknowledging that she said inappropriate things in the heat of the moment. This incident has drawn immediate scrutiny as the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives prepares for the expansion of their franchise.

The specific text message in question contained the phrase, I'm gonna f*** them up, directed at those she felt were making her sister uncomfortable. Neeley explained that she saw red in that moment and regretted the language immediately. She clarified to her followers that she had no intention of starting a physical street fight but recognized that her verbal response was entirely out of character for her personal conduct.

Also read Mormon Wives' Salomé Andrea Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Aaron Brimhall

Neeley stated she is holding herself accountable for the message and has already apologized to those affected. She noted that she does not remember the specific intention behind the text at the time of sending it. The mother of three emphasized that she did not expect Jen Shah to share the message with the wider public or the cast. She concluded her statement by saying she is moving on from the incident while maintaining full responsibility for her mistake.

Cast members reacted to the drama with a mix of disbelief and criticism. Jen Shah called out the threats on social media, questioning the dramatic nature of the message. Shah noted that Neeley was being protective of her sister, McCall DaPron, but stressed that such language was unacceptable. The podcaster had previously posted on Instagram Stories on November 14, asking fans to stop bullying McCall and criticizing the harsh response to her sister's public mistakes.

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Salomé Andrea offered sharp insight into the group dynamic during a recent confessional interview. She described the situation as middle school behavior and suggested that McCall is not fully integrated into the core group. Andrea pointed out that the friction stems from McCall's desire to carve out her own identity separate from her family and motherhood role. She further shared that McCall should perhaps focus on her own social media presence instead of engaging in the drama.

Bobbi Althoff also weighed in during her own confessional, calling the message extremely dramatic. She questioned the logic behind such an aggressive text in a professional setting. The reactions highlight the intense personal stakes involved in reality television. Family relationships and public reputations are constantly on display for the fans of the show.

This conflict arises amidst the major announcement of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. Hulu confirmed the new cast for the western spinoff at its Get Real event in April 2026. The confirmed cast includes McCall DaPron, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Salomé Andrea, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo, and Chandler. The show marks a significant expansion of the franchise from its Utah roots to a new geographic location.

Mayci Neeley, who is part of the original cast, has shared advice with her sister before the new series begins. At 31 years old, Neeley revealed tips she gave to McCall, who is 36, to help her navigate the pressures of reality television. The series aims to explore the lives of Mormon women in Orange County. This expansion brings new dynamics and potential conflicts to the streaming platform.

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Jen Shah reasoned with the other girls that Mayci wants this to be a good experience for her sister. She noted that it is the first time McCall is doing something for herself outside of being a mom. Shah suggested that Mayci is just being protective in this situation. The podcaster emphasized that the cast should support McCall during this transition.

The incident highlights the challenges of maintaining privacy and decorum in an era of constant social media exposure. Fans and critics alike are watching how Neeley and the cast will handle the fallout from her initial threats. The situation underscores the difficulty of balancing personal family loyalty with professional public image.

As the cast prepares for the premiere, the focus remains on how these interpersonal conflicts will influence the narrative of the new season. Viewers are anticipating how the Orange County group will interact with the original cast members. The apology serves as a temporary resolution to one aspect of the drama. The long-term effects on the group's cohesion remain a key question for the upcoming season.