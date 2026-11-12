Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck Alleges Husband Zac Affleck Gambled Away Their Money Before Divorce Filing

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’s Jen Affleck claimed her husband Zac Affleck gambled all of their money, alleging he spent over $100,000 that was in their bank account.

claiming that her husband gambled away their savings. Bobbi Althoff in the fourth episode of the Hulu series, out Nov. 12.

“It seemed like he just wasn't being honest. So, I went to check our bank. The money's gone, and there's over $100,000 in there. So, I called him and I'm like, ‘Why is the money gone?

Also read Jen Affleck Reveals Pregnancy Amid Divorce Feud in Mormon Wives Orange County Premiere

’” “He’s done this before multiple times,” Jen continued, “whether it was through online poker or it was through investing in crypto, I said, ‘You're not allowed to do that anymore.

“Bobbi chimed in, asking an emotional Jen for clarification that Zac has “just spent all of your money” before, to which Jen replied, “Yes. ” Breaking down in tears, the 27-year-old went on to tell Bobbi that Zac “admitted” to emptying their bank account.

“He’s like, ‘I f--ked up and you wanted to separate, so I didn't tell you this because I knew if you found out you would divorce me,’” Jen shared. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I'm done. I'm divorcing you. F--k you.

I’m literally pregnant. ”The MomToker added that she only took a closer look at the family’s finances when someone “came to Zac parents’ house yesterday and was trying to serve him papers. ” “They were looking for him,” she recalled.

“He's like, ‘Yeah, well, remember we lived in that home in Arizona. I guess I didn't pay all the extra charges or whatever for us to move out. ’ And I was like, ‘You told me you took care of that. ’” “Zac and I have moved a lot in the past couple of years,” Jen continued.

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“We rented a house in Arizona for a year. We ended up moving back to Utah. We literally moved out of that house in Arizona two years ago. So, I thought everything was taken care of.

I mean, Zac was handling the finances during that time, but finding this out has made me question everything. ”E! News has reached out to Zac for comment on the gambling allegations but has not heard back.

However, the 30-year-old recently addressed his split, sharing in a Nov. 5 TikTok, “Jen came to me about a year ago, afterand told me she was unhappy and wanted a divorce. And I basically begged her to stay, told her work on things, fix things, become whoever she needed me to be.

" "I don't want anyone speaking bad about Jen," he continued. "I'll be the first to say I've made plenty of mistakes in our marriage, and it just really was time for us to go our own ways. We got married so young, and it sucks because I really did feel like we had something pretty special when we got married.

"Jen and Zac’s marital issues played out on their original Hulu show, with the pair ultimately deciding to move to Orange County for a fresh start. But by the spinoff’s first episode, Jen said she had already hit her “breaking point. ” “I never thought I’d be in the same situation again where I’d be on the verge of divorcing Zac and get pregnant again,” she admitted.

“There’s already judgment around divorce when it comes to the church, throw on a pregnancy, and that’s gonna become worse. ” And as Jen enters her new chapter while preparing for the birth of baby no. 4, read on for where the rest of the "Right after Ever was born, Dakota and I were living together and in bliss with our new baby, and I was even considering engagement," Taylor—who began dating the real estate agent in July 2022—revealed duringseason two premiere of the Hulu series.

"And then I learned that he was lying this entire time. "that she and Dakota had been intimate and he had "spent the night more than once. " But it all changed when she met Jacob in 2016 at age 21, whom she would marry two years later.

"After everything I'd been through, I was very guarded, but Jacob was kind and we got on really well," Mayci said in her memoir. "For a long time, we remained just friends and because we weren't really dating, I was OK with him meeting my son. " "Jacob was amazing with him, which made him appear even more attractive," she continued. "I was terrified of getting hurt again but, after four months, I couldn't deny my feelings any longer.

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He was kind and funny and made me feel safe.

"divorced. As the couple's relationship played out on the reality show, their sexual explorations became a major plot point after Whitney gifted Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles.that "grandpa Bret likes to drink her piss like it's dirty soda and he gulps it down like water.

"that December that she and Bret "have nothing else left to do other than own it and have fun with it. " Although their sex life raised eyebrows, the couple has been embracing life with their blended family. While Demi shares daughter"I've never seen a dad so involved or love their kids harder, the most devoted step-dad to Maude, and future father to our own children one day,"wrote on Instagram in June 2024.

"Your ability to remain consistently loyal to your role as father/step-father while navigating all that life throws your way, will never cease to amaze me! ""When people ask me how many kids I want, I'm like, 'I've always wanted three or four, but I could see myself having six,'" she toldin February 2025. "I'm excited to hopefully move into a new house. I want a big lot for my herd of kids.

"taking time apart amid ongoing intimacy struggles. As Mikayla began unpacking her trauma surrounding years of sexual abuse as a teen, as well as her chronic illness—which causes flare-ups due to heightened stress—their marriage had been deeply affected. But the tides have officially turned on their connection as the reality star shared during the show's fifth season that she and Jace are back on track.

"I feel like I got a lot more clarity," she said in a confessional on the show, "and so I was able to express more what I needed to Jace. ""Right now, I'm kind of scared of marriage but I just want to get to know somebody very well before I even consider that," Layla toldin November 2025. "I'm just happy and content where me and Mason are.

And if somehow that ever were to come up, then we would see.

" "I think we were just on two different paths right now, and he felt in order for him to grow, he had to be on his own," Layla shared. "I respect his decision, and I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life. "podcast in August 2024. "That might not have helped, for sure, but it definitely did not play a part in the decision process.

""With co-parenting, you're always having to work on it," she reflected. “The thing is that if we got along perfectly all the time and it was just rainbows and butterflies, we probably wouldn't have gotten divorced. " "The thing with him and I," she continued, "we've always had a pretty good foundation of a friendship prior to even having a romantic relationship.

I feel like that's something that set us up for some level of success when it comes to co-parenting. "