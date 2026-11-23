The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County star Aspyn Ovard shared why she decided to have a third baby after her daughter Cove, 7, was diagnosed with cancer: 'Being pregnant saved my life.'

on the Hulu series premiere, she explained why she decided to grow her family and have a third baby with then-husband, answering a fan’s question about her decision to have more kids.

“I did decide to have another baby. I did do it on kind of a crazy timeline. ” “It was a lot to be doing all of that with everything we were going through, but I just knew that that was what was right for our family,” she continued.

Also read Aspyn Ovard Reveals Decision to Have Third Child Amid Family Crisis

“I didn’t want a really big age gap, so that was something that I put myself through and did for my family and for my daughters. ”“I have never felt like I shouldn’t have done it on that timeline,” she stressed.

“I’m very glad that I did. ” And while the 30-year-old and Ferris were in the midst of navigating Cove’s diagnosis at the time, Ovard noted that being pregnant ultimately made her stronger. Though the reality star admitted that it’s difficult to discuss that time, she shared that pregnancy “kept me going. ” “I do think that being pregnant saved my life,” Ovard continued.

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“I don’t know how I would have had the strength to keep going and stay here if I was not growing that baby, so that also was a huge reason why I felt like I needed to do that in that time. ”, Ovard shared that her marriage to Ferris was already struggling when the former couple learned of their daughter’s diagnosis.

“My marriage was nowhere near in a place to be able to make it through something like this,” she said during an emotional confessional. “We weren't even going to make it through before this happened. ”, adding that the basketball player, "picks out my outfits every day. He styles me every day for the show.

It’s great.

"are still going strong as they prepare to welcome their third baby together. The duo, who married in 2012, welcomed twinsare rock solid after over a decade of marriage.

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"This 13th year together is one that has felt full circle! " she wrote on, who wed in 2013, have been open about the highs and lows of their relationship. "Kyler and I aren’t perfect," she wrote onin October. "We’ve had arguments.

We’ve had hard seasons. We’ve had moments we wish we could take back. And we’re not afraid to admit that.

" But, she added, "Those moments aren’t our whole story. There’s also laughter, friendship, forgiveness, growth, five beautiful children, a million memories, and a love that has continued to evolve through every season of our lives. "