Morikawa Defends AimPoint, Sparking Debate With Glover

PGA Tour stars Collin Morikawa and Lucas Glover clash over the use of AimPoint, a system for analyzing putts. Morikawa defends its effectiveness, while Glover argues for its ban due to its impact on pace of play.

Collin Morikawa and Lucas Glover have clashed over the practice of AimPoint, a system used on the PGA Tour to analyze and predict putts. Glover, a former U.S. Open champion, recently advocated for banning AimPoint, citing its potential to slow down the pace of play . He argued that AimPoint, statistically, hasn't improved players' putting accuracy since its introduction to the tour. Morikawa, however, defended AimPoint, stating that it has significantly benefited his putting game.

He acknowledged that AimPoint can sometimes prolong the time taken to putt, especially if employed improperly, but he believes it provides valuable insights into reading the green. Morikawa's stance on AimPoint stems from his personal experience and understanding of the system. He explained that AimPoint helps him establish a baseline for his putts and understand the nuances of the green. He likened it to reading the putt from behind the hole or the ball, emphasizing how AimPoint provides a framework for his putting approach. While Morikawa admitted that AimPoint can add a few extra seconds to a putt, he emphasized that players should be mindful of their pace and communicate effectively with their playing partners. He also noted that he's aware of the criticisms against AimPoint and feels compelled to defend its use, particularly for those who rely on it for success.Glover, who switched to a broomstick putter a few years ago after battling putting yips, won back-to-back events in August 2023. He has expressed his frustration with AimPoint's impact on the pace of play, arguing that it often leads to unnecessary delays. He believes that the focus should be on promoting a faster and more efficient game. Morikawa, however, sees AimPoint as a valuable tool that enhances understanding and consistency in putting. He acknowledges the potential for misuse and the need for responsible implementation but ultimately believes its benefits outweigh its drawbacks. This debate highlights the ongoing discussion surrounding technology's role in golf and its impact on the game's traditional values





