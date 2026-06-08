Morgan Wallen Throws Fan's Phone on Stage During Pittsburgh Concert

Country music star Morgan Wallen made headlines again when he grabbed a fan's phone from a security guard and threw it across the stage during his 'Still the Problem Tour' in Pittsburgh. This incident follows a week of turbulence for Wallen, including an onstage meltdown in Denver and a canceled show in Pittsburgh due to alleged safety concerns.

Country music sensation Morgan Wallen added another controversial moment to his ongoing 'Still the Problem Tour' when he grabbed a fan's phone from a security guard mid-performance and threw it across the stage in Pittsburgh 's Acrisure Stadium on Friday night.

A viral video captured the incident, showing the guard holding up the phone while recording Wallen's performance at the request of a fan. Wallen, however, gestured towards the phone, walked away, and returned to snatch it from the guard's hand before dramatically tossing it aside. The fan, who had passed the phone to the guard in hopes of getting Wallen's attention, expressed surprise and understanding on social media





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Morgan Wallen Still The Problem Tour Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium Fan's Phone Onstage Incident

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