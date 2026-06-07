Morgan Wallen Responds To 'Nonsense' About Canceled Pittsburgh Show

After his recent destructive onstage moment went viral, Morgan Wallen is clearing the air about Saturday's canceled Pittsburgh show.

Margaret Cho, Lilly Wachowski Board Trans Comic Nina Nguyen’s Debut Special ‘Dreams’ As EPs, Presented By Cho The 2x Grammy nominee called out “nonsense” rumors about why he pulled out of the stop on his Still the Problem Tour, following a video from last week’s Denver show, in which he “This morning, my team walked on my bus, told me that they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight, and I said, ‘Why?

'” he recounted on his Instagram Story. “They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK. ’ So, that’s what I did. And that was the information I had in that moment, and I trusted my team.

”Acknowledging that the wind “hasn’t gotten to Pittsburgh yet,” Wallen sent his best to those affected in Pennsylvania. Wallen continued, “But the truth of the matter is, I have a large stage that in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it. So, I did the best I could with the information I had in that moment.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air,” he said. “I think my true fans know that that’s not how I operate in general, but I had to say it. Y’all take care. ” Earlier in the day, Wallen announced the cancellation in a statement on his Insta Story.

“After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” he posted. “Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority. Refunds available at point of purchase.

” Wallen kicked off his 11-city I’m Still the Problem Tour in April at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium, his second tour supporting his fourth studio albumParamount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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