Morgan Wallen Posts Humorous TikTok Assurance About Piano After Viral Denver Concert Incident

Morgan Wallen addressed technical difficulties that marred a recent Denver concert, where he flipped a piano after not being able to hear it during a performance. He posted a TikTok video joking about the piano working properly for his next show.

Morgan Wallen addressed a viral moment from his Denver concert in a new TikTok video. The incident occurred during the encore of his May 29, 2025, show at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

While performing his hit song "Sand in My Boots," technical difficulties prevented Wallen from hearing the piano he was playing. He finished the song a cappella and then dramatically flipped the piano on its side. The act drew immediate comparisons to Billy Joel's famous "Piano Man" routine. Wallen's TikTok, posted on June 1, appears to have been filmed before his second Denver show on May 30.

In the clip, he stands behind a piano and tells fans, "Hey, I just want you to know that right now this piano is working.

" He then turns away before spinning back to add, "That's what they told me last night, too! " This humorous reassurance indicated that the piano problems from the previous night were resolved for his subsequent performance. The country star is currently on his "Still the Problem" stadium tour. His upcoming itinerary includes concerts in Pittsburgh on June 5 and 6 at Acrisure Stadium.

Additional dates are scheduled for Chicago on June 19-20, Clemson, South Carolina on June 26-27, and Baltimore on July 17-18. Wallen's tour continues despite the viral piano incident, showcasing his ability to turn a technical mishap into a lighthearted moment for his fans





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Morgan Wallen Concert Tour Technical Difficulties Piano Tiktok Denver Viral Video Country Music

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denver weather: Large hail forecast amid afternoon thunderstorms“Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats from the storms, however, a brief tornado or two will be possible as well,” National Weather Service forecasters said.

Read more »

Morgan Wallen flips piano onstage after technical issueThe 'Still the Problem' singer showed his frustration with the instrument during his May 29 concert.

Read more »

Five stars (other than Morgan Wallen) who behaved badly at Colorado concertsPeople seem to lose their shit here. We're keeping track.

Read more »

Wallen's Piano Fails During Denver Encore, Crowd Responds Positively to A Cappella FinishDuring his first of two shows at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Morgan Wallen experienced a technical issue where he could not hear the piano during the encore performance of 'Sand in My Boots.' He completed the song a cappella, which the audience enjoyed. The piano functioned normally at his second show the following night. Wallen's tour continues with upcoming stops in Pittsburgh, Chicago, Clemson, Baltimore, Ann Arbor, and Philadelphia.

Read more »