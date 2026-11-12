Morgan Wallen Plots 2027 Last Time I Checked Tour

Morgan Wallen has announced his 2027 Last Time I Checked Tour, which kicks off next summer.

is following up his Still the Problem Tour with a new run for 2027 dubbed Last Time I Checked Tour. The 14-date trek will see the country star headlining stadiums again, beginning on June 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for a two-night stand.

He will perform in seven cities — including Foxborough, Massachusetts, Athens, Georgia, Buffalo, New York, Columbus, Ohio, and Arlington, Texas — with two nights at each, before wrapping the run up in his home state of Tennessee with two shows in Nashville on Aug. 27 and 28 at Nissan Stadium. Brooks & Dunn, Hardy, and Thomas Rhett will serve as support on select dates, with Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty set for all 14 shows.

Also read Morgan Wallen Announces Last Time I Checked Tour for 2027

Pre-registration is available now through Nov. 19 via the, with tickets going on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A portion of proceeds from tickets sold will benefit Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports music and sports programs for youth. Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke VolumesSand in My Boots festival , which takes place May 21 through May 23, 2027 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

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This year’s edition finds him headlining over the weekend, along with Kings of Leon and Ella Langley. June 12 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James StadiumJuly 16 – Athens, GA @ Dooley Field at Sanford StadiumJuly 24 – Buffalo, NY @ Highmark StadiumAug. 13 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T StadiumKory GrowDC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside