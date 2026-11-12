Morgan Wallen is coming to AT&T Stadium for 2 shows in 2027

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced a 2027 tour Thursday, including two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night one of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 20, 2024, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced a 2027 tour Thursday, including two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Texas shows on Wallen's"Last Time I Checked Tour" are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14. The tour features supporting acts Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty, plus a rotating list of other openers, including Brooks & Dunn, HARDY and Thomas Rhett. Hardy will appear at the Aug. 13 show, and Brooks & Dunn will appear on Aug. 14.

Also read Morgan Wallen Announces 14-Date 2027 US Stadium Tour

The seven-city, 14-date stadium tour will kick off on June 11, 2027, with two nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The tour concludes in his home state of Tennessee at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 27 and 28. Wallen’s latest album, “I’m The Problem,” was named, “the most popular album in the U.S. all-genre for the first 6 months of 2026” by Luminate.

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The album earned the same recognition for the first half of 2025 after it debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025 and spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the list. The album has remained in the top 10 ever since.

Friday, June 11, Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium *Friday, June 25, Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium #Friday, July 16, Athens, GA, Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium #Friday, July 23, Buffalo, NY, Highmark Stadium #Saturday, Aug. 7, Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium ^Friday, Aug. 27, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium *