Morgan Wallen Involved in Several Incidents During Recent Tour

Country music star Morgan Wallen has been involved in several incidents during his recent tour, including throwing a phone across the stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar in 2024. He has also been involved in several controversies, including using a racial slur in a video published by TMZ.

Morgan Wallen has been involved in several incidents during his recent tour, where he has expressed frustration and taken action against objects being thrown at him on stage.

The incidents include a recent show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Wallen appeared to throw a phone across the stage after snatching it from a security guard's hands. This is not the first time Wallen has taken issue with a phone while performing, as he was seen throwing a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar in 2024.

In another incident, a fan handed their phone to security, and Wallen took the phone and threw it across the stage during a show in Denver, Colorado. Wallen's tour, which kicked off in April, has drawn earlier moments of frustration on his part, including a technical difficulty with his on-stage piano during a show in Denver, Colorado.

He has also been involved in several controversies, including a 2020 incident where he was seen without a face mask and kissing multiple women at college bars in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and a 2021 incident where he used a racial slur in a video published by TMZ. Wallen has apologized for his actions and has promised to do better in the future





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Morgan Wallen Country Music Tour Incidents Phone Throwing Racial Slur

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