Morgan Wallen drops snippet of unreleased song on Instagram, calling it 'an actual leak'

Morgan Wallen shared a snippet of an untitled song on Instagram, captioning it an 'actual leak' as fans eagerly await his eventual fifth album.

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And they'll send them to me and I'll be like, 'No, I'm not trying to sound like Morgan Wallen' because you... there's so many, there's so many Morgan duplicates in this town that it's just, you got to find your own lane.

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"over the past several years. He's one of the few artists capable of selling out any football stadium in America while on tour. Morgan Wallen teases new music Wallen released his latest album –"I'm the Problem" – back in 2025, and has dropped a few new tracks since then. Fans are incredibly eager for whatever is coming next on his eventual fifth album.

MORGAN WALLEN PULLS OFF INCREDIBLE CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENT AS ANOTHER SONG HITS A BILLION STREAMS ON SPOTIFY Morgan Wallen performs during the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 2. This certainly sounds like it's going to be a pretty free-flowing and more relaxed song from Wallen, when compared to some of his more serious and emotional music.

"I'm the Problem" hit streaming platforms on May 16, 2025, and the"Neon Eyes" singer historically releases a new album roughly every two years or so. That would put the target window for his next album at some point next summer. That gives the popular country music artist plenty of time to drip out teases before releasing a handful of singles off his fifth album.

What is clear to anyone paying attention is that Wallen is clearly cooking something up, and that's good news for country music fans. Morgan Wallen performs onstage for night one of his One Night At A Time tour at Neyland Stadium on September 20, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee.