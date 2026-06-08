Morgan Wallen caught on video ripping phone out of security guard’s hand, flinging it across stage

The country singer’s string of on-stage meltdowns continue.

on his “Still the Problem” tour continued Friday, when he ripped a security guard’s cellphone out of her hand and threw it across the stage.

The country singer didn’t appear happy to be recorded by the guard during his show at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. In video captured by a concert-goer, the guard held up both hands backwards as she recorded Wallen singing Wallen first gestured to the phone before walking away, then came back and ripped the phone out of the guard’s hand. He then dramatically threw it across the stage.

Morgan Wallen took a cellphone out of a security guard’s hand during his show in Pittsburgh Friday and threw it across the stage.of the incident, a fan gave her phone to the guard to hand to Wallen, who then “launched it. ”abruptly canceled his next night’s show in PittsburghWell that just happened… Amy gave her phone to the lady to hand to Morgan Wallen and he launched it. I get it… security should be doing security things, but….

Wallen, seen here performing in September 2022, has been making headlines for his behavior on his “Still the Problem” tour.

“This morning, my team walked on the bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight and I said, ‘Why? ’” he said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories.

“They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK. ’ So, that is what I did in that moment, and I trusted my team,” he continued. Wallen explained that he had a large stage that “could become fatal” to people around it given the conditions.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air,” he shared. He abruptly canceled his show Saturday in Pittsburgh but said in an Instagram Stories video that it was due to windy conditions, and not any “nonsense” rumors surrounding him. Days before, Wallen had a meltdown on-stage while performing in Denver, when he flipped over a piano and broke it after the piano appeared to malfunction.

He then sarcastically joked about it in a TikTok video one day later . The cancelation came just days after Wallen had an on-stage meltdown during his performance in Denver. While singing his song “Sand in My Boots,” his piano appeared to malfunction, and he was forced to finish the song a cappella.

“Hey, I just want you to know that right now this piano is working,” he said, before sarcastically quipping, “That’s what they told me last night, too. ” Morgan Wallen took a cellphone out of a security guard's hand during his show in Pittsburgh Friday and threw it across the stage. He abruptly canceled his show Saturday in Pittsburgh but said in an Instagram Stories video that it was due to windy conditions, and not any"nonsense" rumors surrounding him.

Days before, Wallen had a meltdown on-stage while performing in Denver, when he flipped over a piano and broke it after the piano appeared to malfunction. He then sarcastically joked about it in a TikTok video one day later .





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