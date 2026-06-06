Morgan Wallen Cancels Pittsburgh Concert Due to Weather, Addresses Recent Onstage Incident

Country music star Morgan Wallen canceled his scheduled concert at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium due to severe adverse weather conditions. He apologized to fans and confirmed refunds would be available. This cancellation follows a recent onstage incident where Wallen flipped over a piano in Denver due to technical issues, and comes after past controversy including a previous concert cancellation at Ole Miss and his arrest.

“After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night,” Wallen, 33, announced via hisThe country music star concluded by reminding fans, “ Refunds available at point of purchase.

” Wallen was scheduled to perform at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium Saturday night before the concert was ultimately cancelled. WTAE meteorologistBack on the horse. Morgan Wallen apologized to fans who were impacted by his last-minute concert cancellation as he prepared to return to tour.

“What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, ,” the 29-year-old country singer said in a video shared via his Instagram Story on Thursday, May following Wallen’s announcement.

“You can’t control Mother Nature. It’s fortunate we’re going to be able to get our tickets refunded. ”Wallen’s canceled performance comes a little over one week after the singer raised eyebrows for flipping over a piano on-stage and mid-performance at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, seemingly frustrated over tech issues.

In footage shared via social media and multiple news outlets, the musician appeared unable to hear the instrument through his ear piece during a performance of his hit song “Sand In My Boots. ” The singer ultimately sang the tune a capella.

“Hey, I just want you guys to know that right now the piano is working,” the singer told fans while tapping the keys of a piano,in a video shared via TikTok in the wake of the viral incident. “That’s what they told me last night, too.

”John Shearer/Getty Images Morgan Wallen poked fun at his vocal ability ahead of taking the stage at Ole Miss this weekend — two weeks after his arrest and a year after canceling a previous concert at the University of Mississippi. The musician, 30, performed at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, April 20, in Oxford, Mississippi, after Others voiced their disapproval of the singer’s behavior.

“Grown professional if you can believe it,” one wrote, while another added, “From chairs in the streets to Nashville to flipping pianos. Wow, anger management may help. What a baby. ” (Influencer Jesse Ridgway Got 'Death Threats' After Wife Terminated PregnancyEllen Pompeo Lands Next TV Role Amid Surprise 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Exits





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