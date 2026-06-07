Morgan Wallen Cancels Pittsburgh Concert After Weather Warning and Addresses Recent On‑Stage Piano Mishap

Country singer Morgan Wallen explains the last‑minute cancellation of his June 6 Pittsburgh show due to severe wind forecasts, while also responding to a viral piano incident from his Denver performance.

Country star Morgan Wallen addressed his fans on social media after the last‑minute cancellation of his concert in Pittsburgh on Saturday, June 6. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, the 33‑year‑old explained that his crew had been in contact with local authorities early that morning and had warned him of dangerously strong winds expected to hit the region.

Wallen said he asked why the show needed to be called off, was told that severe weather was imminent, and therefore made the decision to cancel for the safety of everyone involved. He expressed sympathy for the residents of Pennsylvania who were already feeling the impact of the storms, noting that while the worst of the weather had not yet reached Pittsburgh, it had already affected other parts of the state.

"I trusted my team and I understand that the wind and whatever else happened hasn't gotten to Pittsburgh yet. My heart goes out to all those affected," he said. The cancellation came in the wake of a separate incident that had drawn widespread attention earlier in the week. During a performance in Denver, Colorado, Wallen accidentally knocked over a piano on stage, an event that quickly went viral on TikTok and other platforms.

The mishap, which occurred at Empower Field at Mile High, sparked a flurry of speculation and critical commentary online. Wallen later responded to the coverage with a tongue‑in‑cheek TikTok video, attempting to defuse the situation and reassure his supporters that the incident was an isolated mistake and not indicative of his overall conduct. He emphasized that his focus remained on delivering a high‑quality show for his audience.

In a formal statement released later that night, Wallen reiterated the reasons for the Pittsburgh cancellation. He cited the advice of local officials and the danger posed by the expected thunderstorms and high winds, which could have rendered the large stage structure unsafe for both fans and crew members.

"Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority," the statement read, adding that refunds would be processed through the original point of purchase. Wallen also addressed rumors circulating online, denying false claims and calling for patience and understanding from his supporters. He concluded by thanking his fan base for their loyalty and urging them to stay safe during the severe weather conditions expected across the region





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