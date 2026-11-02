Morgan Wallen Announces Sand In My Boots Festival Return to Gulf Shores

Morgan Wallen returns to present the Sand In My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores from May 21 to 23, featuring Kings of Leon and a diverse lineup of country and hip-hop artists.

Morgan Wallen will present the Sand In My Boots Festival upon its return to Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 21 to 23. The event blends a multi-day music festival with a beach vacation experience, promising sunny weather and a high-caliber performance schedule. Wallen and AEG Presents officially announced the lineup on Monday, November 2.

The Festival Lineup and Artistic Direction

Morgan Wallen serves as the headliner of the three-day event, having personally curated the entire roster of performers. The festival aims to provide new stage concepts and elevate the overall experience for attendees, Wallen, and fellow artists. He expressed enthusiasm for improving upon previous iterations of the event to deliver a top-notch product.

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The musical bill features a diverse range of genres, spanning country, rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. Wallen emphasized that the festival is designed to offer a broad artistic spectrum for fans to enjoy over the course of the weekend.

Country and Hip-Hop Headliners Confirmed

Kings of Leon and the artist behind the hit song Choosin' Texas are confirmed as major acts alongside Wallen. The country music sector of the festival includes performers such as Koe Wetzel, Gavin Adcock, Cole Swindell, Midland, Hudson Westbrook, Kashus Culpepper, and Carter Faith.

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Hip-hop representation on the bill includes prominent artists Nelly, Gucci Mane, and Flo Rida. Additional genres are covered by alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and electronic acts Kygo, Empire of the Sun, and Girl Talk. This wide-ranging selection ensures that the festival appeals to a broad demographic of music lovers.

Community Support and Foundation Impact

Morgan Wallen continues his commitment to community support through the Sand In My Boots Festival via his Morgan Wallen Foundation. The foundation supports youth programs in sports and music, extending its impact beyond the festival grounds. This initiative aligns with Wallen's ongoing efforts to give back to the communities that support his career.

In 2025, the Morgan Wallen Foundation donated more than $200,000 worth of musical instruments to five schools in Alabama. This local contribution is part of a larger national effort to provide resources to students in music education.

National Reach and Future Commitments

The foundation has significantly expanded its reach through the Tour Give Back initiative launched by the Morgan Wallen Foundation. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $2 million worth of instruments to schools located in U.S. cities where Wallen performs.

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This commitment to education and arts funding complements Wallen's recent musical successes, including his fourth No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart in 2026. His 23rd overall No. 1 on that chart highlights his sustained popularity and influence in the industry.

The Sand In My Boots Festival represents a convergence of Wallen's musical achievements and his philanthropic goals. By combining high-profile performances with substantial charitable donations, the event offers attendees a unique experience that supports youth development. The 2026 festival dates from May 21 to 23 provide a specific window for fans to participate in this blend of entertainment and community support.