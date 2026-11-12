Morgan Wallen Announces Last Time I Checked Tour for 2027

Morgan Wallen has announced his 2027 Last Time I Checked Tour, featuring fourteen dates acRoss seven North American cities including stops in Tampa,Foxborough,and Nashville. Supported by Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett, the tour follows Wallen's record-breaking chart success and previous stadium tours.

Announcement of the 2027 Tour Routing

Morgan Wallen has officially confirmed the details for his highly anticipated next chapter in dwell performance, revealing the full itinerary for the Last Moment I Checked Tour. Following the massive commercial success of his previous stadium run, this new endeavor promises to bring his music to arenas and stadiums across North America in the summer of 2027. The tour is promoted by AEG Presents and is scheduled to feature fourteen dates across seven cities, ensuring fans in key metropolitan areas have ample opportunity to attend. The schedule begins on June 11, 2027, with a double-header weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, setting the tone for a tour that will prioritize major sporting venues known for their capacity and acoustic grandeur. The final leg of the journey will conclude in Wallen's home state of Tennessee, with two nights at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on August 27 and 28, providing a sentimental bookend to the national circuit.

The routing includes stops at some of the most iconic athletic facilities in the United States,demonstrating Wallen's draw as a top-tier touring act. Dates are confirmed for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in late June, followed by a pair of shows at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia in mid-July. The summer continues with stops at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, and Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio in early August. The lineup also features a prestigious appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before the finale in Nashville. Each city will see two consecutive nights of performances, a strategy that has proven successful for Wallen, as he previously made history by becoming the first artist to perform two consecutive nights at Michigan Stadium and Clemson University's Memorial Stadium. This previous tour also marked the first concert in forty-three years at Alabama's Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, highlighting his unique ability to break barriers in college football venues.

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Talent Lineup and Support Acts

While Wallen remains the central attraction, the touring experience will be enriched by a star-studded lineup of supporting artists. brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett have been announced as rotating direct support acts,meaning fans will see different combinations of these country giants depending on the specific date and location. this rotating strategy adds variety to the tour, allowing multiple fan bases to engage with their favorite artists. Additionally,Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty are confirmed to appear on all dates,providing consistent opening performances throughout the entire run. Their presence ensures a steady flow of high-quality country music from the moment the doors open until Wallen takes the stage. the inclusion of these established names underscores the collaborative spirit of the current country music landscape and offers fans a comprehensive showcase of the genres top talent.

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Chart Dominance and Recent Releases

The announcement of the tour coincides with a period of unprecedented chart success for Wallen. His recent single, Been By At present, has topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking his twenty-third career number one. this achievement makes him the fastest artist in history to reach this milestone, a testament to his sustained popularity and radio dominance. His musical portfolio continues to expand, with recent releases including Last Thing You Need from the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack. in a uniqUe crossover of gaming and music, Wallen will too serve as a host for the in-game radio station Back Country Radio,voicing his character MW within the games universe. this involvement highlights his growing influence beyond traditional music channels and into the broader entertainment sphere. his fourth studio album,I'm The Problem, has been named the most popular album in the United States across all genres for the first half of 2026 by Luminate, following similar recognition for the first half of 2025. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and spent fourteen non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart, remaining in the top ten since its release.

VIP Experiences and Philanthropic Efforts

For dedicated fans seeking an enhanced experiance, limited Travel VIP Packages and exclusive Morgan Wallen VIP Packages will be available for purchase. These packages are designed to offer more than just a ticket to the show,featuring curated hotel accommodations, on-stage photo opportunities, preshow parties, and custom merchandise. These offerings cater to the high demand for access and memorabilia associated with his concerts. furthermore, the tour continues the tradition of giving back to the community. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which focuses on supporting youth programs in the areas of sports and music. This commitment to philanthropy aligns with Wallens public image and provides a meaningful component to the event beyond entertainment. The foundation's involvement ensures that the commercial success of the tour translates into tangible support for young people pursuing artistic and athletic endeavors. Tickets for the tour, as well as for the Sand In My Boots 2027 Festival which Wallen will headline in Gulf Shores, Alabama, are now on sale, signaling the start of a busy season for the artist.