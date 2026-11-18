Morgan Wallen has announced the Last Time I Checked Tour for 2027,featuring fourteen shows across seven cities and concluding in Nashville. The tour includes specIal guests Brooks and Dunn, HARDY, Cole Swindell,and Stella Lefty, with proceeds benefiting the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Tour Announcement and Itinerary

Country music superstar Morgan Wallen has officially announced his upcoming 2027 stadium tour titled the Last Period I Checked Tour. Promoted by AEG Presents, this extensive seven-metropolis, fourteen-date tour is set to kick off on June 11, 2027, with two consecutive nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. the tour wIll traverse North America, visiting major venues in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Athens, Georgia, Buffalo, Novel York, Columbus, Ohio,and Arlington,Texas. The itinerary concludes in Wallen's home state of Tennessee, with two historic shows at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on August 27 and August 28, 2027. This announcement follows the massive success of his previous Still The Trouble Tour, which sold out twenty-three stadium shows across twelve North American cities,establishing Wallen as one of the most prominent touring artists in the industry.

The tour lineup features a robust roster of supporting acts designed to provide a dynamic concert experience across all dates. Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty are confirmed to appear on every single show,serving as the consistent foundation for the opening acts. Additionally,rotating direct support will include Brooks and Dunn,HARDY, and Thomas Rhett, adding variety to the performances throughout the run. For the Nashville dates, the supporting lineup is specifically tailored for the home crowd, with Stella Lefty, Cole Swindell, and HARDY performing on Friday night,while Saturday night features Stella Lefty, Cole Swindell and the country legends Brooks and Dunn. this arrangement highlights the special significance of the final stops in Tennessee, offering fans unique musical pairings that celebrate the artist's roots and influences.

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Artistic Achievements and Current Projects

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the music landscape with unprecedented chart success and record-breaking milestones. He has recently earned his twenty-third number one single at nation radio, making him the fastest artist in history to reach this significant achievement. His fourth studio album, I Am The Problem,released in 2025, debuted at number one globally across seven countries and has spent fourteen non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album is recognized as the most popular album in the United States across all genres for the first six months of 2026, following similar acclaim in the first half of 2025. With nineteen Billboard Music Awards to his name and more than two hundred thirty-seven weeks atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, Wallen holds the record for the most weeks in country music history at the number one spot.

Beyond his touring and recording endeavors, Wallen is expanding his creative footprint into multimedia projects. he recently released the single Last Thing You Need for the Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack. In a unique role, he will also serve as a host for the games in-game radio station, Back Country Radio,voicing his own character, MW. This venture into the gaming industry underscores his broad cultural impact and appeal beyond traditional nation music audiences. Additionally, Wallen is preparing for the Sand In My Boots 2027 Festival,which is scheduled to return in May 2026 in Gulf Shores,Alabama. Headlined by Wallen, Ella Langley, and Kings of Leon, the festival tickets are currently on sale, further demonstrating the artist's commitment to creating large-scale live experiences for his fanbase.

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VIP Packages and Charitable Contributions

For dedicated fans seeking an enhanced concert experience, a limited number of Travel VIP Packages and exclusive Morgan Wallen VIP Packages will be available for purchase. These premium offerings are designed to provide comprehensive access to the tour events, including tickets to the shows,curated hotel accommodations, exclusive preshow parties, custom merchandise, and on-stage photo opportunities. These packages allow fans to connect more deeply with the artist and enjoy a premium level of service and access that goes beyond standard ticketing. the availability of these packages is expected to be high due to the immense popularity of the tour, so interested attendees are advised to secure their spots early through official channels to ensure they receive the complete travel and experience bundle.

A portion of every ticket sold for the Last Period I Checked Tour will directly benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation. This charitable initiative supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music, reflecting Wallen's commitment to giving back to the community and fostering the next generation of artists and athletes. The foundation has been a consistent partner in his touring efforts,ensuring that fan support translates into tangible positive impacts for young folks. for more information about the foundation and its programs,fans are encouraged to visit the official website. This commitment to philanthropy adds another layer of significance to the tour, allowing attendees to participate in a cause that aligns with community development and youth empowerment.

Stadium Guidelines and Fan Conduct

Nissan Stadium and other venues along the tour route have implemented strict guidelines to ensure the safety and comfort of all attendees. The clear bag policy is in effect for all events, permitting only clear bags that are twelve inches by twelve inches by six inches or smaller. This includes clear cinch sacks, clear diaper bags, and gallon ziploc bags. Non-transparent bags are restricted to a maximum size of four and a half inches by six and a half inches and are subject to inspection by security personnel. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring no bags to expedite entry, but for those who must carry personal items, storage lockers will be available for rent outside Gates 3 and 9,starting at ten dollars. Unattended or prohibited items,such as oversized bags, will be confiscated and not returned.

Signage and photography policies are also strictly enforced to maintain a clear view for all patrons and ensure security. Signs no larger than standard poster board,measuring twenty-eight inches by twenty-two inches, are allowed, provided they are not affixed to any part of the stadium structure and do not block the view of other attendees. Banners or flags on sticks or poles are strictly prohibited, and any banners deemed objectionable by management will be removed and confiscated. Regarding photography, still cameras are permitted, but they cannot be carried into the stadium in their own bag. Professional-sized zoom lenses over six inches are prohibited, as are video cameras and recording devices. outside food and beverages, illegal substances, and containers such as coolers and glass bottles are as well banned. Guests are expected to adhere to a comprehensive code of conduct that prohibits offensive language and behavior, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance.