Morgan Wallen Announces 2027 Stadium Tour

Country star Morgan Wallen will return to the road in 2027 with a 7-city, 14-date stadium tour, the singer announced today.

Randall England Dies: Actor Who Played ‘General Hospital’ Villain Was 75, which follows Wallen’s successful 2026 Still The Problem Tour, will kick off on June 11, 2027, with two consecutive nights at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Wallen will play two nights in all locations, including stops at Columbus’ Ohio Stadium, Texas’ AT&T Stadium and more, before concluding at Tennessee’s Nissan Stadium on August 27 and 28. Joining Wallen on the tour as rotating support acts will be Brooks & Dunn, Hardy and Thomas Rhett, with Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty appearing on all dates.

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The announcement comes as Wallen’s latest single, “Been By Now,” recently topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, marking his 23rd career No. 1. He most recently released “Last Thing You Need” from thesoundtrack and will also serve as a host of the in-game radio station, “Back Country Radio,” voicing his character MW. The news also follows the announcement of Wallen’s Sand In My Boots 2027 Festival, which will make its return next May in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

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, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in May 2025 and spent 14 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the list. The album has remained in the Top 10 ever-since.

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