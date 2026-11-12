Morgan Wallen Announces 14-Date 2027 US Stadium Tour

Morgan Wallen reveals his 14-date 2027 US stadium tour starting June 11 in Tampa, featuring stops in major cities like Nashville and Buffalo.

Singer Morgan Wallen officially unveiled the dates for his expansive 14-date 2027 United States stadium tour on Thursday, November 12. This major concert series is scheduled to begin on June 11, 2027, marking a significant return to large-scale live performance for the country music star. The announcement confirms a rigorous schedule that spans multiple major markets across the nation.

Core Tour Dates and Venues

The musical journey kicks off with a double-night stand at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on June 11 and June 12. Following the Florida opening, the tour moves to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for additional shows. The schedule continues with two nights at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, showcasing the artists reach into the Southeast.

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Further north, the tour includes a pair of performances at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, followed by two dates at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The western leg of the tour features two nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, providing fans in the Southwest with a chance to see the performance live. These initial dates cover a wide geographic area, ensuring broad accessibility for fans in key population centers.

Opening Acts and Support Roles

Supporting the headline act are several prominent figures in the country music scene. Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty are slated to serve as the opening acts for every single stop on the 14-date itinerary. This consistent lineup provides a unified concert experience across all venues, ensuring that fans receive the same quality support performance regardless of location.

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In addition to the standing openers, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, and Thomas Rhett are confirmed to appear on select dates. Their involvement adds variety to the show structure, bringing established legends and contemporary peers to different segments of the tour. This rotating lineup of special guests enhances the event's appeal and draws a wider demographic of country music enthusiasts.

Previous Success and Pre-Sale Details

This new announcement follows the success of the 2026 Still the Problem tour, which sold out 23 stadium shows across 12 North American cities. The high demand for tickets in the previous year underscores the immense popularity of the artist and sets a high bar for the 2027 schedule. AEG Presents is promoting the upcoming tour, leveraging their extensive network to manage logistics and ticketing.

Pre-sale registration for the new tour dates is currently open and will remain available through 10 p.m. ET on November 19. Early registration allows dedicated fans to secure their tickets before the general public sale begins. The organized pre-sale process aims to manage high traffic and ensure a smooth purchasing experience for the large volume of interested buyers.

Grand Finale in Nashville

The tour concludes with a highly anticipated homecoming performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Morgan Wallen is set to perform two nights at his hometown venue on August 27 and August 28, 2027. This finale serves as a capstone to the tour, bringing the production back to the heart of the country music industry.

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The Nashville dates represent a significant cultural moment for the artist and the city. Performing at Nissan Stadium allows fans to celebrate the tour's success in a location deeply connected to the artist's career origins. The choice of venue and timing for the finale highlights the strategic planning behind the tour's structure.

Future Festivals and Regional Expansion

Beyond the main stadium tour, the artist is also planning future festival appearances that will expand his reach. The Sand In My Boots Festival is scheduled to return to Gulf Shores, Alabama, from May 21 to May 23, 2028. This event will feature the headliner alongside a diverse lineup of musical acts, including Kings of Leon, Ella Langley, Koe Wetzel, Gavin Adcock, and others.

The inclusion of varied artists like Nelly, Gucci Mane, Flo Rida, Third Eye Blind, and Kygo in the festival lineup demonstrates a broad appeal that extends beyond traditional country music boundaries. These events complement the stadium tour by offering different types of concert experiences. The combination of large stadium shows and diverse festival appearances ensures continuous engagement with fans across different formats and seasons.