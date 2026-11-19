Morgan Wallen and Kimberly Walker attended the 2026 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 18. The couple skipped the red carpet but shared a moment inside the venue.

The 2026 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, concluded on Wednesday, November 18, featuring a star-studded lineup of country music's biggest names. Morgan Wallen and Kimberly Walker, a high-profile couple in the genre, chose to bypass the traditional red carpet festivities before the show began. Instead, they coordinated dark-colored outfits and were photographed inside the venue during a break in the broadcast action.

Wallen Walker Red Carpet Absence

Wallen, aged 34, and Walker, aged 43, presented a unified front despite missing the initial glamour of the red carpet entrance. The pair posed together for cameras later in the evening, with Wallen visibly affectionate as he wrapped his arm around his wife. Their appearance highlighted their commitment to maintaining a largely private life away from the public eye, a stance they have consistently upheld since their marriage.

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The couple first showcased their matching looks for a live performance of their duet, "Horses and Divorces," which received a nomination in the Musical Event of the Year category. Their style coordination extended to previous major events, including the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in May, where they similarly skipped the red carpet. These two events mark the primary public appearances where the couple has chosen to appear together in recent months.

Walker Cheering for Lambert Performance

During the broadcast, Wallen was captured on camera rising to his feet to cheer enthusiastically for his wife, Langley Langley. Langley's track, "Choosin' Texas," was announced as the winner for Single of the Year. The song, which Wallen co-wrote and produced, also secured the title of Song of the Year at the 2026 ACMs earlier in the year. This moment underscored the professional and personal support the couple offers one another within the industry.

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Langley is recognized as the most successful female artist in CMA history, holding 14 career awards. The recognition of "Choosin' Texas" adds to her impressive resume, which includes multiple wins in categories such as Female Vocalist and Female Artist of the Year. Wallen's visible celebration highlighted the collaborative nature of their recent work, as he has been credited as a co-songwriter on several of her hits.

Songwriting Collaborations and History

Wallen and Langley have a deep professional history that began with their first collaboration in 2024 on the song "Dammit Randy." Langley revealed in a 2024 interview that Wallen contributed ideas to the track while listening to the session. She noted that his input resulted in some of her favorite lines, marking his first credited cut on an album. She expressed pride in his contribution, stating that he provides harsh reality checks that she values in her life.

The couple tied the knot in Davidson County, Tennessee, on January 26, 2019, shortly after meeting on the set of a television show. Their relationship has evolved from a personal partnership to a professional collaboration, with Wallen's songwriting contributions adding a new dimension to Langley's discography. Their journey together reflects a blend of personal devotion and professional synergy in the competitive country music landscape.

Taylor Swift Returns to CMAs Stage

Country music icon Taylor Swift, aged 36, made a significant appearance at the 2026 CMA Awards, marking her first performance at the event in 13 years. Swift returned to the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, delivering a full-circle moment for fans and industry professionals alike. Her return highlighted the enduring connection between country music and pop superstars, reinforcing the genre's broad appeal.

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Swift's performance at the 2026 CMA Awards served as a major highlight of the evening, drawing attention to the intersection of country and pop music. Her presence at the event, following a long hiatus from the awards show stage, signaled a renewed engagement with the country music community. The event concluded with a celebration of these diverse talents, reinforcing Nashville's status as the hub of country music innovation.