Morgan Stanley urges clients to add risk during the selloff, citing a 16.4x S&P 500 forward P/E below fair value of 19-19.6x and improving market breadth.

Morgan Stanley is advising its clients to buy into the current market downturn. In a note dated November 16, the bank's chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson argued that the conditions for a significant rally are quietly falling into place. He warned that investors who wait for clear confirmation may miss the move entirely.

Wilson said the firm is 'strongly recommending' that clients add risk during this downturn, before a wave of follow-on buying is likely to begin. The call follows a difficult week for US stocks, during which several bearish forces hit the market at the same time.

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Why Morgan Stanley Says Valuations Look Cheap

Morgan Stanley's core argument is that stock prices have fallen far enough relative to earnings to create an opening for buyers. The S&P 500's forward price-to-earnings ratio stood at 16.4x on Monday morning, below the bank's own fair-value estimate of 19-19.6x.

The Nasdaq 100's forward P/E is at its lowest level since early 2019. The bank also points to upward revisions in earnings forecasts and to improving market breadth, measured by the share of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average, as signs that the bottom may already be in place.

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Wilson Argues the Bottom May Already Be Passing

Wilson's view is that the recent selloff has already absorbed the bad news, while the recovery has not yet been priced in. In his note, he wrote that opportunities like this are rare and therefore do not last long, and that once the signal becomes obvious, the bottom will already have been struck.

Wilson's framing is designed to push clients off the sidelines. Critics of such calls would point out that the bearish factors cited in the market's recent decline, including Nvidia's management turmoil, AI financing concerns and Anthropic's weak IPO, may not be resolved quickly.

The bearish backdrop includes turmoil around Nvidia's management, worries about the financing arrangements underpinning AI-related investment, and a lukewarm reception for Anthropic's IPO, which struggled in its first days of trading. Those factors were cited as reasons the market took a hit last week, which suggests some investors still see further downside risk.

Sectors and Stocks Morgan Stanley Favors

Morgan Stanley has identified four areas it favors: hyperscalers, capital goods and industrials, high-quality cyclical stocks, and companies positioned to benefit from AI adoption. The bank ranks capital goods and industrials as its most promising sector.

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Within hyperscalers, the bank notes that earnings outlooks remain solid even though the group's combined P/E has fallen to 21x. To narrow its list, Morgan Stanley screened for stocks in the top third of its sector quality rankings, with forward earnings estimates improving versus the prior year and an 'overweight' rating from the firm. Trane Technologies and Ecolab were among the picks that passed this screen.

The approach is described as a barbell. Hyperscalers and AI adopters represent the growth side, while the bank acknowledges that scrutiny of AI costs is intensifying. Morgan Stanley argues that AI adoption is shifting from experimentation to measurable financial value.