Morgan Stanley's U.S. equity portfolio reached $1.96 trillion in September, with significant increases in Bitcoin and XRP ETF holdings. See the full breakdown of strategic crypto investments.

Morgan Stanley disclosed a substantial increase in its cryptocurrency-related holdings in its latest quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The bank reported that its U.S. equity portfolio grew to approximately $1.96 trillion as of Sept. 30, up from $1.89 trillion at the end of June, indicating a broad expansion of assets under management alongside specific digital asset allocations.

Morgan Stanley Bitcoin ETF Holdings Surge

Morgan Stanley significantly expanded its exposure to Bitcoin through multiple exchange-traded funds during the third quarter. The bank increased its stake in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) from 16.48 million shares to 19.52 million shares. This acquisition represents a strategic bet on the largest spot Bitcoin ETF in the market, reflecting growing institutional confidence in regulated Bitcoin products.

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Additionally, Morgan Stanley more than doubled its position in its own Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT). The holding rose from 2.57 million units at the end of June to 6.72 million units by the close of the third quarter. The MSBT, which began trading on NYSE Arca in April, holds the distinction of being the first spot Bitcoin ETF issued by a major U.S. bank, allowing the firm to offer direct crypto exposure to its client base.

Strategic Crypto Equities and XRP Positions

The bank also maintained substantial positions in crypto-linked equities and alternative digital asset funds. Morgan Stanley held approximately 10.54 million shares of Robinhood (HOOD), valued at roughly $1.19 billion, and 3.72 million shares of Coinbase (COIN) worth about $694 million. These holdings suggest a diversified approach to capturing value from the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem beyond direct ETF ownership.

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In the XRP sector, Morgan Stanley reported holding $116,097 in XRP ETFs as of Sept. 30. This position consisted primarily of Franklin's XRP fund, which accounted for $111,885 of the total. The remainder included $3,098 in REX-Osprey's fund. This marks a shift from earlier filings where the bank held small positions in Volatility Shares and Grayscale funds, indicating a targeted adjustment in its XRP exposure strategy.

Competitive Landscape Among Major Banks

Morgan Stanley was one of seven banks that disclosed XRP-linked ETF holdings in third-quarter 13F filings. The combined positions of these seven institutions totaled approximately $29.4 million as of Sept. 30. Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo accounted for the majority of this total with $27.21 million, while other banks held smaller, varying stakes in emerging XRP financial products.

Goldman Sachs reported significantly larger XRP positions compared to its peers. The bank's XRP ETF holdings rose sharply from $87 million in the second quarter to $144 million in the third quarter. This aggressive accumulation occurred alongside a crypto portfolio worth around $2.64 billion in total, highlighting Goldman Sachs' more substantial commitment to digital asset markets than many traditional banking competitors.

Largest Crypto Equity Stake in Strategy

The largest crypto-related equity position in Morgan Stanley's portfolio was Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy. The bank held approximately 10.88 million shares of Strategy, valued at about $1.67 billion at the end of September. This represents a notable increase from the 9.33 million shares held at the end of the second quarter, demonstrating a strong conviction in the corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy.

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These filings provide a clear snapshot of how major financial institutions are navigating the evolving landscape of digital assets. The increases in Bitcoin trusts and strategic equity holdings suggest that institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is accelerating, driven by regulatory clarity and growing demand from investors seeking exposure to digital commodities.