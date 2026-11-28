Second-ranked Utah's 12-0 start under rookie head coach Morgan Scalley is compared favorably to previous undefeated seasons led by veterans Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham, as Scalley navigates the transition from coordinator to CEO-like leadership amid NIL challenges.

SALT LAKE CITY — In the hot takes world that defines the current state of journalism, get a load of this: Morgan Scalley's rookie season as a head coach ranks as the best in the history of college football.

Don't bother checking the record books, which only football nerds would bother doing, the possibly hyperbolic statement isn't much removed from absolute truth. ConsiderSecond-ranked Utah is 12-0, matching the 2004 and 2008 teams that escaped unscathed. Big differences are Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham, respectively, were veteran coaches playing easier schedules in the Mountain West Conference.

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The Utes beat three nationally ranked teams — Houston, BYU and Arizona — this season and will play No. 11 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game next week. Scalley is a newbie, admittedly still finding his way 20 years after starting out as an administrative assistant following a playing career that ended with a Fiesta Bowl victory on Meyer's unbeaten team. It's hard to imagine transitioning any smoother replacing Whittingham, the program's all-time winningest coach.