Morgan Rogers Scores as England Beat Croatia 1-0 in Nations League at Wembley

England defeated Croatia 1-0 in the first half of their UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium. Morgan Rogers scored the decisive goal assisted by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Morgan Rogers scored the only goal of the contest to give England a 1-0 lead over Croatia at the half in their UEFA Nations League fixture at Wembley Stadium on [Date]. The victory marks a significant performance for the Three Lions as they look to build momentum in the tournament standings during this critical group stage match.

Rogers Breaks Deadlock for England

Harry Kane dropped deep into midfield to orchestrate the opening attack, delivering a precise pass to Jude Bellingham on the right wing. Bellingham crossed the ball low through the legs of Marko Vlasic and Josko Gvardiol, allowing Morgan Rogers to poke it into the net in the 24th minute.

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The goal ended a slow and cautious first half where both teams prioritized possession over risk. Despite Croatia controlling large portions of the ball without threatening Jordan Pickford, England's defensive structure held firm until the breakthrough provided by their front four.

Kane and Bellingham Drive Offensive Play

The England front four of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Morgan Rogers created significant pressure throughout the first 45 minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold operated effectively in his inverted full-back role, finding space to advance into the final third.

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Kane struggled for impact early on but influenced the decisive moment with his movement. Jude Bellingham also contributed to the attacking threat, winning possession and linking up with Kane to create the scoring opportunity that separated the two sides at the break.

Croatia Dominates Possession but Lacks Precision

Croatia enjoyed significantly more of the ball during the first half, with Mateo Kovacic attempting long-range efforts that were easily collected by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Croatian midfield controlled the tempo, forcing England to defend deeply for long periods.

Despite this dominance, Croatia failed to test Pickford with clear-cut chances. Their attacks often stalled in the final third, and their defenders struggled to clear the ball when England won corners, as seen in the defensive clearances by Joe Gomez and Levi Colwill.

Tactical Shifts and Second Half Outlook

England began to assert more control as the first half progressed, with players like Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer involved in build-up play. The team improved their pressing intensity, forcing Croatia into errors and creating several chances before the interval.

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The second half promises to be more open as Croatia seeks an equalizer. England must maintain their defensive discipline while leveraging the confidence of their lead to push for a second goal. The final whistle approaches with England holding a narrow but comfortable advantage.