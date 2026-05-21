Morgan Rogers: A Creative Juggernaut for Thomas Tuchel and England

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers showcased his creativity, leadership, and goal-scoring prowess in the Europa League final, where he played a key role in the team's triumph. His performance has caught the attention of top clubs in the world, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and more, who are on alert due to financial regulations.

When Thomas Tuchel and his army of England analysts pore over this Europa League final they’ll have a job suppressing enormous smiles reflecting on the artistry of Morgan Rogers .

Not just for his assist that blew the game open - a thing of beauty drawn up by Villa’s underrated set-piece coach Austin MacPhee. Not just for his goal, the clincher to make it 3-0, either. But for every single aspect of it. The creativity, the effort, the swagger, the leadership.

Rogers showed it all. On the biggest night of his career, the 23-year-old showed everyone why he is built for the brightest lights, the biggest of stages. With a World Cup on the horizon, he showed traits Tuchel will rely on in spades if the Three Lions are to see silverware of their own this summer.

It is why the biggest clubs in the world are circling as rivals are growing in confidence that Villa may need to cash in on Rogers to satisfy financial regulations. Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and more are on alert. Rogers makes difficult things look easy, that’s one of his best attributes.

He’s looked tired more recently, slowing down after a rampant start to the season that had him feeling like the King of the castle in the top flight. Morgan Rogers showed why he is built for the biggest stages after his key role in Aston Villa’s Europa League triumph Rogers scored the clinching goal, but also showed creativity, swagger and leadership In the 2-2 draw away at Burnley recently he was peripheral, looking like a young player that had been ground down by the gruelling footballing calendar.

But that is what the very best players do. They summon big moments, big performances, up when they are needed most.

‘Before Christmas and right after, I felt untouchable: the best Premier League player, which is what I want to be,’ Rogers said in the lead up to this Istanbul spectacular. Here, Freiburg couldn’t touch him, couldn’t knock him off his stride. Unstoppable, again. There is a tendency now for players to shy away from the spotlight and try to go about their business a touch more quietly.

The superstar tag can weigh heavy. Ollie Watkins has himself admitted the severe scrutiny and gushing praise, the two extremes that are levelled against the game’s top players, is not something he welcomes. That doesn’t concern Rogers. It can’t, not when you want to be one of the biggest stars in world football.

To see him here, skipping past players in his illuminous pink boots, was a real treat. This is a big stage with millions around the world watching. Now imagine what sort of breakout moment you can have by taking over a World Cup as he is threatening to do? Rogers would provide Thomas Tuchel with a creative juggernaut at the upcoming World Cu





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Morgan Rogers Aston Villa Europa League Final Creativity Leadership Goal-Scoring Prowess Thomas Tuchel England Biggest Clubs In The World Financial Regulations

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