Morgan Riddle promises to ‘never date an athlete again’ after failed Taylor Fritz relationship

Morgan Riddle is vowing to “never date an athlete again” after her relationship with tennis star Taylor Fritz ended earlier this year. The influencer told Elle during a recent interview…

Morgan Riddle is vowing to “never date an athlete again” after her relationship with tennis star Taylor Fritz ended earlier this year.

“I made, like, a 33-point non-negotiables list for ,” she said. “It has basic things like political alignment, shared life goals, intellectual intimacy, no sports betting or gambling, only makes my life happier. ”Taylor Fritz during a men’s singles match at the French Open.

Riddle told Elle that she and Fritz officially split up around two months ago following six years of dating, and while she didn’t go into depth about why they broke up, she did note they were “on good terms. ” The two first met on the popular dating app Raya after Riddle moved to Los Angeles during the pandemic, and a short time later, she gained fame for her appearances at his tennis matches.

She ultimately used that new following to build a brand for herself, and she told Elle she hoped other wives and girlfriends learned from the way she handled things in her public relationship. Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz first met on the popular dating app Raya after Riddle moved to Los Angeles during the pandemic.

“Say, hypothetically, I fully supported him and his career and didn’t make my own money and didn’t develop my own brand, what would I be doing now? ” she said.

“Would I be back in Minnesota? If you don’t have that autonomy and you don’t make your own money and you want to leave … I just hope any WAG or woman can make that choice. ”in wake of the split with Fritz, and she said she’s been enjoying the new chapter in her life.

As for Fritz, he hasn’t made a public statement about the end of his romance with Riddle, though he didMorgan Riddle is vowing to"never date an athlete again" after her relationship with tennis star Taylor Fritz ended earlier this year. Anadolu via Getty Images Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz first met on the popular dating app Raya after Riddle moved to Los Angeles during the pandemic.





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