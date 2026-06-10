Morgan Riddle Excludes Athletes From Future Dating Pool in 33-Point Relationship Checklist Following Split From Taylor Fritz

Following her six-year relationship with tennis star Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle has detailed a comprehensive 33-point list of non-negotiables for her next partner, most notably stating she will never date an athlete again. She discusses the constraints of tennis culture, her regained personal freedom, and the critical importance of financial independence for women.

Morgan Riddle , once known primarily as the partner of tennis star Taylor Fritz , has publicly articulated a 33-point list of non-negotiable criteria for her future relationships, with the most significant stipulation being that she will never date another athlete again.

Their six-year relationship, which began in 2020, ended approximately two months ago. During their time together, Riddle's profile soared, culminating in The New York Times dubbing her "the most famous woman in men's tennis" by 2023. In the aftermath of the split, Riddle has embraced a period of personal redefinition, a process she playfully described as "making breakups fun again.

" This ethos was exemplified by her decision to purchase a lavish sequin Fendi Baguette handbag instead of a practical piece of furniture like a couch for her new apartment, a symbolic act of shedding the constraints she associated with the tennis world. Riddle explained to Elle magazine that her former life on the tennis tour required constant self-censorship due to the intense scrutiny and heightened sensitivities within that specific culture.

"Because people would get offended by everything in the tennis world, and it didn't only reflect on me, I had to reel myself in a lot," she stated. "Now I don't have to do that anymore! " This newfound freedom is reflected in her social media presence, which now exhibits what some observers might call a more uninhibited or chaotic energy. Her detailed list of requirements for a future partner goes beyond the unexpected aversion to athletes.

It includes fundamental values such as political alignment, shared life goals, and the pursuit of intellectual intimacy. She also explicitly prohibits sports betting or gambling and insists that the relationship must only contribute positively to her happiness, making her life better, not more complicated. Crucially, Riddle's experience has reinforced the importance of financial and personal autonomy, lessons she is keen to share with other women, particularly those in similar "WAG" (wives and girlfriends of athletes) situations.

Before meeting Fritz, Riddle had already established a successful career in social media marketing for a beanie brand that supported pediatric cancer research. That role brought her to Los Angeles in 2021, where she met Fritz, and they quickly moved in together. For the first year of their relationship, she maintained her full-time corporate job while traveling globally with Fritz on the ATP Tour.

She soon realized that juggling a demanding corporate career with the nomadic lifestyle of a tennis tour was unsustainable, prompting her to pivot and build her own independent social media brand and influence. This entrepreneurial path proved essential for her independence.

"Say, hypothetically, I fully supported him and his career and didn't make my own money and didn't develop my own brand, what would I be doing now? Would I be back in Minnesota?

" she mused. "If you don't have that autonomy and you don't make your own money and you want to leave... I just hope any WAG or woman can make that choice.

" Her story underscores a journey from a highly publicized sports romance to a deliberate, self-authored next chapter, defined by clear boundaries and a hard-won sense of self





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