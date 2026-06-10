Morgan Riddle Announces 33-Point Relationship Non-Negotiables, Vows to Never Date Athlete Again After Split from Taylor Fritz

Following her six-year split from tennis star Taylor Fritz, Morgan Riddle details a 33-point list of non-negotiables for future relationships, highlighting a decisive end to dating athletes and emphasizing the importance of financial autonomy and personal freedom gained post-breakup.

Ex-tennis WAG Morgan Riddle has publicly shared a comprehensive 33-point list of non-negotiable criteria for her future romantic partnerships, a list that notably includes a firm resolution to never date an athlete again.

Riddle's relationship with American tennis star Taylor Fritz began in 2020 and propelled her into the public eye. By 2023, her visibility within the men's tennis circuit had earned her the designation of the "most famous woman in men's tennis" from the New York Times.

However, approximately two months ago, the couple ended their six-year relationship. In the subsequent period, Riddle has embraced a philosophy of "making breakups fun again," a caption she used for an Instagram post featuring a lavish, sequin Fendi Baguette purse she purchased instead of a couch for her new apartment. This impulsive buy symbolized her liberation from the constraints and expectations of the tennis world she inhabited during her time with Fritz.

Riddle explained that the culture of professional tennis required significant self-censorship, stating, "Because people would get offended by everything in the tennis world, and it didn't only reflect on me, I had to reel myself in a lot. Now I don't have to do that anymore!

" She relayed this in an interview with Elle magazine. Despite her own career in sports marketing through her co-founded company, Club 400, she has decided against pursuing another relationship with a sports figure. Her 33-point list encompasses fundamental attributes such as political alignment, shared life goals, and intellectual intimacy, alongside specific prohibitions like no sports betting or gambling. The paramount rule, however, is her definitive stance against dating athletes.

She emphasized the importance of being loved in a manner that truly fulfills her, calling it the most significant lesson from the experience.

"I think that's the most important lesson out of all of this. I would not have been able to make the decision I made or do what I've done the last two months without him," she reflected, acknowledging the complex role Fritz played. Before her relationship with Fritz, Riddle had already established a successful career in social media marketing for a beanie brand that supported paediatric cancer research.

That position led to her relocation to Los Angeles in 2021, where she met Fritz. Their relationship progressed rapidly, with Riddle moving in with Fritz within weeks. For the initial year, she balanced her full-time job with global travel on the tennis tour. Ultimately, the relentless travel and time zone differences proved unsustainable, prompting her to shift focus to cultivating her personal social media presence.

This financial and professional independence is a point of profound importance for Riddle. She posed a critical hypothetical: "Say, hypothetically, I fully supported him and his career and didn't make my own money and didn't develop my own brand, what would I be doing now? Would I be back in Minnesota?

" Her concern extends to other women in similar situations, urging them to achieve autonomy: "If you don't have that autonomy and you don't make your own money and you want to leave ... I just hope any WAG or woman can make that choice.

" Riddle's narrative underscores the complexities of identity, personal branding, and financial independence within the high-profile ecosystem of professional sports relationships





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