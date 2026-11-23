Morgan Goodell announces her departure as CEO of the Burning Man Project. The nonprofit seeks a successor to lead the organization, capping attendance and stabilizing finances after recent challenges.

Morgan Goodell is preparing to step down as Chief Executive Officer of the Burning Man Project. The nonprofit organization, which manages the annual gathering in Nevada's Black Rock Desert and supports the global Burning Man community, initiated a search for her replacement in early 2025. Goodell, a co-founder of the event, confirmed that while no specific deadline exists for appointing a new leader, she expects the transition to occur by the beginning of the next year.

Leadership Transition and Search Process

The Burning Man Project has engaged a specialized search firm to assist in identifying the next Chief Executive Officer. The organization anticipates receiving applications from candidates within the global Burning Man community and from external leadership backgrounds. Goodell intends to mentor the incoming leader to ensure the continuation of the event's four-decade history and mission. The search allows for self-nominations or nominations from peers, emphasizing a broad recruitment strategy to find a suitable candidate for this pivotal role.

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Attendance Caps and Financial Stability

Morgan Goodell highlighted that the incoming CEO will inherit a financially stable organization. The entity plans to cap attendance at Black Rock City at approximately 64,000 participants, a significant reduction from the 78,000 figure previously considered viable. Goodell cited economic factors, including gas prices and travel restrictions for Canadian attendees, as reasons for adjusting the cap. The organization aims to manage costs responsibly and ensure resources are allocated effectively for future events.

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Challenges Overcome and Current Standing

The nonprofit faced substantial difficulties in recent years, including two pandemic-related cancellations in 2020 and 2021. Subsequent events encountered severe weather, most notably a heavy rain event in 2023 that complicated operations. Despite these hurdles, Goodell stated that the organization is not in a state of crisis. Financial performance improved in 2025, with the entity meeting its financial targets and ending the year with reserves on hand, contrasting with the missed mark in 2024.

Mission Evolution and Future Initiatives

Beyond the main event, the Burning Man Project is expanding its global reach through regional gatherings. Goodell noted that these regionals are increasingly embodying the Burning Man culture, sometimes more so than the central event in the Black Rock Desert. The organization is poised to launch an endowment to support philanthropy, viewing it as a key component of its future strategy. This shift aims to make ticket prices accessible to a diverse range of people while supporting the broader mission of disseminating Burning Man culture worldwide.