Maryann Castle alleges that Morgan Freeman refused a five thousand dollar request to assist his grandchildren, who are now in emergeNcy housing following allegations of abuse and a contentious divorce settlement with Freeman's son.

Allegations of Financial Neglect and Housing Instability

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman has become the center of a public controversy following serious allegations made by his former daughter-in-law, Maryann Castle . Castle, 48, has publicly accused Freeman of refusing to provide financial assistance to her three fresh grandchildren, who are currently facing housing insecurity and potential eviction in Michigan. The claims suggest that despite repeated appeals for help, the actor and his representatives have declined to support the children, who are now reliant on temporary emergency accommodations. Castle states that she reached out to Freeman directly and through his business advisers multiple times, specifically requesting a sum of five thousand dollars to help cover rent and prevent displacement. She asserts that this financial support is critical for securing a stable living environment for Zaharah, six,Aaliyaah, eight, and Abdullah, 14.

The situation escalated after a period of temporary stability ended. Castle reports that after fleeing her home with her children in November 2023,the family spent seven months in a domestic violence shelter. Subsequently,a charitable organization assisted them in securing rental accommodation and covered their rent for approximately two years. However, once this charitable aid ceased, the family encountered severe financial difficulties. Castle emphasizes that two of her children have autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which significantly increases the costs associated with their care and daily needs. With the temporary support structure removed, Castle claims she was left unable to meet her monthly housing obligations,leading to the current crisis that has placed the children in emergency housing funded by a local nonprofit.

Also read Annabel Fenwick Elliott's mother diagnosed with colon cancer after ignoring clear NHS screening results

History of Abuse and Family Separation

Caslte's plea for help is rooted in a prolonged history of alleged domestic abuse involving her ex-husband, Saifoulaye Freeman, who is 65 years vintage and the son of Morgan Freeman. Castle alleges that she endured years of physical,emotional,and verbal abuse during their marriage, which began in 2003. In November 2023, she executed a desperate escape from their home in Coopersville, Michigan. According to her account, she coordinated the exit with the help of her adult sons,waiting for Saifoulaye to leave for medical dialysis treatment. She alleges that she had to disable security cameras installed in the home and that the family had only fifteen minutes to flee before being discovered. Castle maintains that Saifoulaye threatened her with violence and death if she attempted to leave, and she obtained a personal protection order in December 2023,which Saifoulaye opposed.

The background of the family includes further allegations of misconduct by Saifoulaye Freeman. Reports indicate that he previously pleaded guilty to third-degree child abuse in 2006 after beating his then ten-year-old son, Hussein, with a belt, causing significant physical injury. Castle notes that Hussein died by suicide in December 2014 and believes his struggles were linked to the family dynamic. castle and Saifoulaye divorced in July 2024. The separation has not resolved the financial tensions,as Castle claims that their divorce agreement stipulates that Saifoulaye must pay one hundred thousand dollars within two yeaRs or sell their former marital home and provide her with half of the proceeds. She alleges that he has refused to honor this arrangement, depriving her of the funds necessary to purchase a permanent home for her children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rejection of Assistance and Current Living Conditions

Despite Castle's detailed accounts of her desperation, the response from Morgan Freeman's side has been reported as dismissive. Castle presented emails to the Daily Mail in which she sought help. In one message from July 2024, she informed Freeman that she and the children had fled abuse and needed assistance with furnishing a novel home. Later, in an October email, she warned that eviction was imminent and asked his business adviser to pass on the request for five thousand dollars. The adviser reportedly replied that Morgan had received all messages but stated, there's nothing he would do at this moment. Castle described this response as proof that the actor didnt care about the well-being of his grandchildren, who she claims he knows exist yet has never met in person.

Currently,the family resides in emergency accommodation provided by a local nonprofit, but this solution is temporary. Castle states that they have only four months before they must relocate,potentially to her mother's one-bedroom cabin,which would disrupt the childrens schooling. A court judgment obtained by media outlets shows that Castle was required to pay more than six thousand five hundred dollars by late November to avoid eviction from the previous rental. unable to raise the funds, the family moved into the emergency shelter. Morgan Freeman's representative hasn't commented on the specific allegations regarding the children's welfare,stating only that the actor does not discuss family matters publicly. saifoulaye Freeman has as well remained silent on the matter. Castle continues to appeal to Freeman to intervene with his son and enforce the divorce settlement, arguing that the prospect of future inheritance offers no solution to the immediate need for housing stability and safety for her vulnerable children.