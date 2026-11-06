Morgan Fairchild Joins OnlyFans via Creators Inc, Says No Explicit Content

Morgan Fairchild, 76, has joined the subscription site OnlyFans through management agency Creators Inc, following soap star Donna Mills. Fairchild says her posts will not be sexually explicit.

Morgan Fairchild, the 76-year-old actress known for Friends and Falcon Crest, has become the latest veteran Hollywood star to join the subscription website OnlyFans. Fairchild follows soap legend Donna Mills, who joined the platform in July at age 85. Fairchild has partnered with the OnlyFans management agency Creators Inc, and she has told People magazine that she will not share sexually explicit material on her page.

The move places Fairchild alongside a growing group of older television personalities on the platform. Her decision to join came as the site continues to attract established names from film and television who are looking to connect directly with fans through paid subscriptions.

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Morgan Fairchild Joins OnlyFans Through Creators Inc

Morgan Fairchild has teamed up with Creators Inc for her OnlyFans venture, and the agency is also the same management company that helped bring Donna Mills to the platform. Creators Inc has also worked with American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth, My Name Is Earl star Jaime Pressly, and the mother-daughter duo of Denise Richards and Sami Sheen.

Fairchild's industry standing is expected to draw a significant audience to her page. She first made her name in soap operas, starring in Dallas, Search for Tomorrow, Flamingo Road, and later Falcon Crest, before moving into sitcoms and comedies.

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Fairchild Says Her OnlyFans Content Will Not Be Explicit

Fairchild has said she will not post sexually explicit content on OnlyFans, despite having posed for raunchy photos in the past. Speaking to People magazine, she made clear that her page would not feature that kind of material.

She told People that she is putting up new pictures and videos and that her posts will be mostly about being goofy and talking about whatever is on her mind. Her stated focus is on casual, personal content rather than adult material.

Fairchild was a major sex symbol throughout the 1970s and 1980s, and she is widely recognized for her glamorous image. Her account is now positioned as a more lighthearted space for fans who follow her career.

Donna Mills Shares Her Experience on OnlyFans

Donna Mills, who joined OnlyFans at age 85, claimed that she earned over six figures in her first month on the site. Mills discussed her content on the official Creators Inc podcast, where she described the requests she has received from subscribers.

Mills said she had received some unusual requests, including 'foot kink' videos of her stomping on grapes. She also said her subscribers enjoy seeing photos of her without makeup and other glimpses into her personal life.

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The Daily Mail signed up to Mills's OnlyFans account to review her offerings. While Mills does not currently post nude or sexually explicit content, her page includes suggestive images and paywalled posts, such as a photo of her wearing skin-tight black activewear at the gym.

In a paywalled post sent directly to subscribers, Mills said that she may be an older lady now but is still quite limber. Her approach shows how older stars are using the platform to offer playful, personal content to paying fans.

Fairchild Career and Healthy Living Choices

Fairchild has continued working in recent years, including a recurring guest role on General Hospital from 2022 to 2023. That return to the soap opera genre came as she also appeared in the 2023 Lifetime comedy Ladies Of The '80s: A Divas Christmas, which featured her alongside Nicollette Sheridan, Loni Anderson, Donna Mills, and Linda Gray.

Fairchild's career also includes sitcoms such as Roseanne, Two and a Half Men, Cybill, and Murphy Brown, the last of which earned her an Emmy nomination. She is best known to many viewers for playing Chandler Bing's mom in Friends.

In a 2023 interview with the Daily Mail, Fairchild explained how she has maintained her appearance over the years. She said she has avoided drinking, smoking, and drugs, and that she follows a careful diet and nutrition routine, adding that she grew up in Texas and would have a very different story if she had kept eating deep fat fried foods.