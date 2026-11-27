Senator Bernie Moreno calls for an investigation into USAID funds directed to dark money accounts after documents revealed the agency funded disinformation campaigns against conservative media outlets.

Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, has issued a sharp demand for congressional investigators to examine how United States Agency for International Development funds were utilized by the previous administration. Moreno stated that lawmakers must determine the exact volume of taxpayer money that circulated back into dark money accounts to support Democratic political initiatives.

Trump Administration Releases USAID Documents

The Republican president released a substantial collection of internal agency documents ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to expose what he described as the weaponization of foreign aid for domestic censorship purposes. The administration argued that under previous leadership, the agency promoted a radical agenda that fundamentally contradicted American values and sought to suppress dissenting viewpoints.

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These newly published files include ninety-two pages of memos and internal communications that detail how the now-defunct agency operated. The Trump administration framed the disclosure as a necessary step for transparency and accountability, providing the public with direct insight into the strategies used to manage information flow during the prior executive term.

USAID Documented Censorship Strategies

The released documents outline specific strategies the agency employed to combat what it termed misinformation. The texts explicitly praised Facebook for its independent fact-checking processes and commended Twitter, now known as X, for implementing new labels on tweets about coronavirus that linked to curated pages for additional information on claims.

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Records indicate that hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars were allocated in 2021 alone for foreign media disinformation spending. The agency actively funded social media monitoring systems, suggesting that the narrative agenda could be threatened by journalists reporting factual accounts that might influence funding decisions or public perception negatively.

Targeting Conservative Media Outlets

A significant portion of the documents highlights a directive from the Global Disinformation Index, a organization supported by George Soros. This entity instructed the Biden administration's USAID to classify stories published by Breitbart News as disinformation, even when the content verified as factually correct upon independent review.

Internal memos from 2021 revealed that agency officials viewed accurate reporting on crimes involving illegal aliens as a series of local news stories. They argued that these factually grounded reports were strategically used to construct a broader implicit narrative that the administration disagreed with, necessitating their classification as disinformation to mitigate their impact on public discourse.

Political Fallout and Funding Debates

Senator Moreno emphasized that Democrats lost their minds when the agency was shut down under the previous administration but are now attempting to revive it using taxpayer money. He warned that Republicans would prevent the resurgence of what he characterized as a rogue agency that advances an extreme leftist agenda.

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The senator stated that sending hundreds of billions of dollars to fund such initiatives is insane and insisted that Congress must investigate the flow of these funds. The political debate continues to center on the balance between foreign aid objectives and domestic political influence, with new transparency measures providing ammunition for critics of the previous administration's approach.