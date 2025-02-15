Morehouse vs. Tuskegee: HBCU Rivalry Highlights NBA All-Star Weekend

Morehouse College and Tuskegee University face off in the 2025 HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star Weekend, with Morehouse's recent strong performances making them the favorites. Tuskegee's defensive strengths will be tested against Morehouse's high-scoring offense.

A highly anticipated matchup between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University will take center stage during NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the 2025 HBCU Classic. Morehouse, riding a wave of momentum with wins in four of their last five games, enters the contest as the favorite. Tuskegee, hailing from Alabama, will attempt to disrupt Morehouse's winning streak on the grand stage.

Morehouse's recent success can be attributed to their potent offense, ranking among the top four scoring teams in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) with an average of 73 points per game. Cedric Taylor III leads the charge, averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. JerMontae Hill contributes with 10.7 points per game, while Omar Rowe provides a consistent threat from beyond the arc, shooting 44% from three-point range. Despite their offensive prowess, Morehouse suffered a close 66-64 loss to Fort Valley State in their last outing, ending a four-game winning streak. Tuskegee, on the other hand, enters the matchup with a 4-6 record in their last ten games. Their strength lies in their stifling defense, ranking second in the SIAC in points allowed (63.2 per game) and leading the conference in field goal percentage defense (38.1%). They also excel at defending the three-point line, limiting opponents to a 28.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. While Tuskegee's offensive production lags behind Morehouse's, averaging just 64.6 points per game, the scoring duo of Kevin Sesberry and Kusamae Draper, each averaging 15.6 points per game, will look to provide a spark. Despite Tuskegee's recent struggles, they have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups against Morehouse. However, Morehouse's current form and firepower suggest they are the favorites to emerge victorious in this exciting clash





