Morefun Studios Launches Jinies Adventure in Carosia

Morefun Studios releases Jinies, a creature‑collecting RPG set in the magical world of Carosia, featuring turn‑based combat and a unique Energy system.

Morefun Studios has unveiled Jinies, a new creature‑collecting role‑playing game that places players in the enchanted realm of Carosia. The title blends familiar Pokémon‑style mechanics with a fresh Energy‑based combat system and a narrative centered on a mage attending the Magic Academy.

Core Gameplay and Combat Mechanics

In Jinies, players hunt for magical beings called Jinies across diverse environments. Capturing a Jini requires a device known as a Pod, which functions similarly to a Poké Ball. Once captured, players can assemble a team of up to six Jinies to face challenges, including legendary creatures and hostile organizations.

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The combat system departs from traditional PP limits by introducing an Energy pool capped at ten points for each Jini. Every move consumes a variable amount of Energy, ranging from zero to nine. Energy does not regenerate automatically; instead, players must use the Rest ability, which is always available, to recover a portion of Energy each turn. This mechanic forces players to consider resource management carefully, especially in player‑versus‑player encounters.

Moves are categorized into Attack, Status, and Defense. Attack moves interrupt Status moves, Status moves bypass and negate Defense moves, and Defense moves can block and counter Attack moves. This rock‑paper‑scissors dynamic adds strategic depth, encouraging players to predict opponents' actions and choose moves that exploit timing and type advantages.

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Storyline and Setting

The protagonist is a mage who receives an invitation to the Magic Academy, an institution dedicated to training elite Jini trainers. While the academy is meant to be a learning environment, unforeseen events thrust the mage into real‑world adventures, forcing the use of training skills outside the classroom. The narrative intertwines with the creature‑collecting gameplay, offering a fresh take on the genre.

Player Experience and Reception

Reviewers have praised Jinies for its engaging world design and the emotional attachment players develop with their Jinies. The game's Energy system has been highlighted as a significant improvement over traditional PP mechanics, adding a layer of tactical decision‑making that rewards thoughtful play. The inclusion of a rock‑paper‑scissors move hierarchy further differentiates Jinies from other creature‑collecting titles.

Players also appreciate the game's emphasis on team synergy, as experience is shared across the entire party. This feature eliminates the need to send weaker Jinies into battle solely for experience points, streamlining progression and encouraging balanced team composition.

Future Updates and Community Engagement

Morefun Studios plans to expand Jinies with additional content, including new Jini types, regional variants, and competitive PvP events. The studio has announced a schedule for upcoming patches that will introduce new move sets and balance adjustments based on community feedback. Players can look forward to seasonal events that will further enrich the Carosia world and deepen the strategic possibilities of the Energy‑based combat system.